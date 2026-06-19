Wellness Innercell Expands into Indonesia Through Surabaya Representative Office Partnership

SEOUL, South Korea, June 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wellness Innercell, a healthcare company specializing in health supplements and beauty products, announced that it has signed a representative office partnership agreement in Surabaya, Indonesia, marking a significant step toward expanding its presence in the Southeast Asian market.

The agreement will run from March 1, 2026, to February 28, 2027, and is expected to serve as a strategic foundation for the company's market entry into Indonesia.

Through the partnership, Wellness Innercell plans to conduct market research, identify potential buyers, establish distribution channels, and prepare regulatory documentation required for market expansion. The company will focus particularly on promoting its flagship joint health supplement brand, JOINT CARE, while strengthening marketing and business development activities targeting local consumers and distributors.

Surabaya, one of Indonesia's largest commercial and logistics hubs, offers access to key distribution networks and consumer markets throughout the eastern region of the country. Wellness Innercell intends to utilize the local office to conduct consumer research, meet with distributors and importers, identify business partners, and evaluate both online and offline sales channels.

In addition, the company is preparing to participate in an Indonesian home shopping project in cooperation with Gyeongsangnam-do Province later this year. Through the home shopping channel, Wellness Innercell aims to introduce its products directly to consumers by highlighting product features, usage methods, and the brand's wellness philosophy. To support this initiative, the company is developing localized marketing materials, product information packages, broadcast presentations, and buyer proposals tailored to the Indonesian market.

JOINT CARE is a joint and bone health supplement formulated with ingredients including MSM, N-acetyl glucosamine, coral calcium, magnesium, vitamin D, and zinc. Wellness Innercell plans to position the brand not simply as a dietary supplement but as a daily healthcare solution that supports active lifestyles and healthy mobility.

A representative of Wellness Innercell stated, "The Surabaya representative office project represents a meaningful first step toward entering the Indonesian market. Through our upcoming home shopping initiative and continued collaboration with local partners, we aim to establish JOINT CARE as a trusted Korean healthcare brand among Indonesian consumers and buyers."

Wellness Innercell develops and markets a variety of health and beauty products, including JOINT CARE, VASCULAR CARE. The company expects its expansion into Indonesia to strengthen the global competitiveness of Korean healthcare products while creating new opportunities in overseas markets.

SOURCE Wellness Innercell