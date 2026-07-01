JAKARTA, Indonesia, July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WePlay, a global social entertainment platform operated by WEJOY PTE. LTD, announced a football-themed collaboration with Indonesia national team player Justin Quincy Hubner, inviting Indonesian users to share their hopes and messages for the future of Indonesian football online. Centered on football passion, fan expression, and interactive online participation, the campaign began at 12:00 on June 11, 2026, and runs until 24:00 on June 24, 2026.

WePlay Teams Up with Justin Quincy Hubner for an Indonesia Football-Themed Campaign

Justin Quincy Hubner was born on September 14, 2003. He plays as a centre-back and defensive midfielder, currently represents Dutch Eredivisie club Fortuna Sittard, and plays for the Indonesia national team. The WePlay x Justin Hubner collaboration centers on the theme of cheering for Indonesia's football dream. Through WePlay's in-app plaza and the official WePlay Instagram account, users are invited to share their hopes for Indonesia to qualify for the next World Cup finals, or to leave messages for Justin Hubner, using campaign hashtags, comments, and friend interactions to participate. WePlay will randomly select eligible participants to receive limited rewards, including WePlay x Justin Hubner co-branded jerseys, a co-branded signed jersey, a Football Star avatar frame, and 600-coin red packets.

Looking ahead, WePlay will continue to explore more ways to connect sports, entertainment, games, and social interaction around the interests of young users worldwide. Through localized content and themed campaigns, WePlay hopes to offer users not only light and enjoyable online entertainment experiences, but also more opportunities to express themselves, connect with friends, and participate in community conversations around shared interests and real emotions.

About WePlay

WePlay is a global social entertainment platform operated by WEJOY PTE. LTD. With the mission to "bring joy and friends to young people around the world," WePlay is dedicated to helping young users find joy and connection through games, voice-based interaction, and online entertainment experiences. The platform brings together multiplayer interactive games, voice rooms, virtual rooms, and other features to provide an easy, accessible online social entertainment experience. With the vision to "bring people together through games, lead the trend of global online social entertainment," WePlay continues to focus on young users' interest expression and localized community interaction, extending the sense of connection created through online entertainment into richer cultural and community scenarios.

Media Contact

Company: WEJOY PTE. LTD.

Contact Person: Bryant

Email: [email protected]

WePlay Official News Website: https://weplayapp.com/news

WePlay Official Subreddit: https://www.reddit.com/r/WePlay_official/

SOURCE WEJOY PTE. LTD.