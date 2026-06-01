SEOUL, South Korea, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WePlay Korea, the global next-generation social entertainment platform, officially launched its 4th anniversary celebration today. To mark this milestone moment, WePlay has specially invited "Hello Panda-哈啰潘达," to work together on a special design project. Founded by Wolong Panda Technology Development Co.Ltd., which is affiliated with the China Conservation and Research Center for the Giant Panda, Hello Panda enjoys strong recognition and popularity among giant panda fans. From 12:00 on June 1 to 24:00 on June 15, WePlay will transform into a surprise-filled "4th Anniversary Amusement World," bringing players an online carnival that blends heartfelt memories with fun interactive experiences.

WePlay Korea's 4th Anniversary Celebration Kicks Off, Joining Hands with "Hello Panda-哈啰潘达" to Create Fu Bao Themed Space Decorations

Fu Bao-Themed Space Decorations Bring Back Warm and Healing Memories

For this 4th anniversary celebration, WePlay has specially designed Fu Bao to appear on the platform as "Will's best friend." This is not only a heartfelt expression of affection for Fu Bao, but also a way of bringing her symbolism of happiness to players in gratitude for their companionship over the past four years. To make this possible, WePlay has created the "Fu Bao Impression Hall," featuring a dedicated navigation map to welcome Fu Bao, Will, and their friends, alongside a "Fu Bao Photo Exhibition" showcasing treasured historical images and inviting players to revisit the adorable moments of the beloved "Princess Fu."

Strong Cultural Entertainment Appeal Continues to Drive Broader Attention

After four years of steady growth, WePlay has not only built a large and loyal user base in Korea, but has also continued to demonstrate a growing ability to resonate across the broader Cultural entertainment landscape. Previously, a clip of Korean pop star Baekhyun playing a Draw & Guess-style game during a break sparked lively discussion on social media. Although the appearance was brief, WePlay's distinctive visual design and smooth interactive experience quickly caught public attention, making it a social app fans were eager to download and try for themselves.

About WePlay

WePlay is a next-generation global social entertainment platform under WEJOY PTE. LTD., headquartered in Singapore. The platform integrates games, voice interaction, and party-based entertainment experiences, with a mission to "Bring people together through games, lead the trend of global online social entertainment."

Media Contact

Company: WEJOY PTE. LTD.

Contact Person: Bryant

Email: [email protected]

WePlay Official News Website: https://weplayapp.com/news-article/lHJ9FS1H

WePlay Official Subreddit: https://www.reddit.com/r/WePlay_official/

SOURCE WEJOY PTE. LTD.