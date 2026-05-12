CHIANG MAI, Thailand, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WePlay launched a charity event focused on animal welfare and ecological protection at the Elephant Nature Park in Chiang Mai, Thailand on April 24. Centered around elephant rescue and daily care, WePlay expressed its support for the park's long-standing rescue efforts through material supplies, charitable donations, and on-site interactions. This initiative also conveys the brand's commitment to life care and sustainable philanthropy through practical actions.

Donating Funds and Supplies to Support Elephant Care

WePlay Partners with Elephant Nature Park for Charity Initiative in Chiang Mai

As part of this initiative, WePlay provided THB 20,000 in charitable funding to Elephant Nature Park to support the daily care and rescue of elephants. In addition, WePlay donated essential supplies such as feed and fruit. Including both cash and in-kind contributions, the total value of support for this initiative was approximately THB 50,000.

Extending Brand Responsibility from Online Entertainment to Real-World Public Welfare

As a social entertainment platform serving young users around the world, WePlay has always believed that connecting people is only one part of its platform value. Connecting kindness with action matters just as much. This visit to Elephant Nature Park was not only an act of care for animals, but also a reflection of WePlay's long-term commitment to social issues and to exploring meaningful ways of engaging in public welfare.

At a time when digital entertainment has become increasingly integrated into everyday life, the role of platforms is being redefined. WePlay hopes that, in addition to bringing users joy, interaction, and companionship, it can also turn the warmth of online entertainment into real-world acts of kindness through more tangible public welfare efforts.

About WePlay

WePlay is a next-generation global social entertainment platform under WEJOY PTE. LTD., headquartered in Singapore. The platform integrates games, voice interaction, and party-based entertainment experiences, with a mission to "Bring people together through games, lead the trend of global online social entertainment."

Platform Achievements:

Over 800 million global downloads, with millions of monthly active users

Multiple top rankings on App Store and Google Play charts

Collaborations with well-known global IPs (e.g., Care Bears, The Little Prince, Chibi Maruko-chan)

Integrating social impact into entertainment, promoting "meaningful play" experiences

Media Contact

Company: WEJOY PTE. LTD.

Contact Person: Bryant

Email: [email protected]

WePlay Official News Website: https://weplayapp.com/news-article/mFVgNfvH

WeJoy Official Website: https://wejoyhub.com/

SOURCE WEJOY PTE. LTD.