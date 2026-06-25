Where Zongzi Meets Confucian Wisdom: Splendid Dragon Boat Celebrations at Guiyang Confucius Academy

GUIYANG, China, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report by Huanqiu.com

From June 14 to 19, Guiyang Confucius Academy leveraged the festive occasion to host a rich array of Dragon Boat Festival activities including folk custom experiences, international cultural exchanges, cultural and creative product launches, and immersive site tours. These interactive offerings bring traditional culture closer to the public and add profound humanistic charm to the city brand of "Cool Guiyang".

On June 14, international students of various nationalities from Guizhou Medical University visited Guiyang Confucius Academy and kicked off the event with a 24-style Tai Chi demonstration. Chen Xin (transliterated), a student from Pakistan, had only learned about the Dragon Boat Festival through reading previously. After weaving a bamboo boat by hand under the guidance of an intangible cultural heritage inheritor, he came to understand that the festival features more than rituals and delicacies, and bears profound humanistic heritage.

At the event, lecturers from Guiyang Confucius Academy integrated Dragon Boat Festival folk traditions with Confucian teachings. Illustrating Qu Yuan's moral integrity and the collective spirit of dragon boat culture, they guided international students to uphold virtue, pursue goodness, and foster loyalty to family and country.

Meanwhile, the modern transformation of traditional culture is newly embodied in cultural creations. As night breezes glide through the dancers' sleeves at Longchang Post Station and ripples of the Wuyang River reflow in paper-cut lanterns, the spiritual pursuit of five centuries ago is infused with contemporary warmth. On June 18, the Yangming cultural and creative space "Guizhou's Twelve Scenes of Enlightenment" was officially launched. The scenario dance drama "Guizhou's Twelve Scenes of Enlightenment: Enlightenment and Spiritual Inheritance" recreates iconic scenes through dance, including Wang Yangming's enlightenment in Longchang, academic preaching in Guiyang, and literary legacy in Zhenyuan.

Beyond the stage, over 20 original cultural and creative products integrate Wang Yangming's ideological heritage into daily life. The tea gift sets feature twelve hand-painted landscape scrolls, with exclusive aesthetics and connotations corresponding to each scene. Zhenyuan paper-cut lanterns overlay light and shadow that echo the ancient charm of the Wuyang River and Qinglong Ancient Town. Brass paperweights inscribed with Record of the Elephant Shrine replicate the timeless classic, bringing peace and serenity to the study space. Daily items including postcards, fridge magnets and tap night lights subtly embed Wang Yangming's philosophies of "Nothing exists outside the mind" and "The unity of knowledge and action" into everyday life.

Dai Jianwei, Director of Guiyang Confucius Academy Cultural Communication Center, stated that "Guizhou's Twelve Scenes of Enlightenment" shall step out of history and integrate into modern life, offering citizens perceptible and touchable cultural experiences. Up to now, five cultural and creative venues have opened their doors, namely Cuiwei Garden at Jiaxiu Tower, the Former Site of Dade School, and Fuquan Intangible Cultural Heritage Inheritance & Exhibition Hall.

On June 19, the themed activity "Guizhou's Twelve Scenes of Enlightenment: A Refreshing Dragon Boat Festival Tour" brought the celebration to a crescendo. The immersive story-based garden quest stood out as the prime attraction. Twelve scene seals match the twelve landmarks that Wang Yangming visited during his sojourn in Guizhou. Visitors carrying a ceremonial Pass Scroll kick off their journey with herb identification and herbal tea tasting.

On the same day, eleven departments of the First Affiliated Hospital of Guizhou University of Traditional Chinese Medicine co-hosted free medical consultations. Treatments such as acupuncture, auricular plaster therapy and cupping moxibustion connect age-old Dragon Boat customs of fending off diseases with professional healthcare services. Local resident Yuan Jing made a special trip with her kid, noting that only through witnessing and creating things by their own hands can children fully comprehend the profound meaning of the festival.

This six-day Dragon Boat Festival program links tradition to the present via three highlights: cultural exploration by overseas young participants, innovative development of Yangming cultural creations, and immersive experiences open to locals and visitors. It reveals that traditional culture is inherently vibrant; its lasting vitality lies in rediscovery, sincere storytelling and hands-on heritage inheritance.

SOURCE Global Times Online