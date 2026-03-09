Winners Announced at the 2025 Yahoo Asia Big Idea Chair Awards

Toyota, Hong Kong Tourism Board and Uni-China Group Claim Top Honors

Yahoo Best Brand Awards Spotlight Trust, Innovation, Youth and Sustainability

TAIPEI and HONG KONG, March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Yahoo hosted the 17th Yahoo Asia Big Idea Chair Awards 2025 in Taiwan, recognizing outstanding digital marketing creativity and performance from Taiwan and Hong Kong.

The event also announced the Yahoo Best Brand Awards in Taiwan, honoring 24 Best Brands across eight categories. Winners were selected from more than 300,000 valid votes cast by Taiwanese consumers, with senior brand executives attending the ceremony.

Yahoo hosted the Asia Big Idea Chair Awards 2025 in Taiwan.

For over a decade, the Yahoo Asia BIC Awards has served as a key platform for Asia's marketing and advertising industry, spotlighting campaigns that excel in creative strategy, media execution, content impact and measurable business results.

Pete Wong, General Manager of Yahoo Asia, said, "As the digital landscape evolves, Yahoo remains committed to serving as a trusted guide for users and a premium, brand-safe platform for partners. We are deepening our investment in editorial excellence, data and AI innovation to elevate content experiences and deliver integrated marketing solutions that generate measurable impact. At the same time, we will refine the Asia BIC Awards in step with industry transformation and advance AI-driven products to accelerate brands' future growth."

This year's judging panel and supporting organizations comprised 11 representatives from major industry associations across Taiwan and Hong Kong, such as The Association of Accredited Advertising Agents of Taipei (4A), Taiwan Digital Marketing Association (DMA), International Advertising Association Taipei (IAA), Media Agency Association Taipei (MAA), Taipei Association of Advertising Agencies (TAAA), Hong Kong Association of Interactive Marketing (HKAIM), The Association of Accredited Advertising Agencies of Hong Kong (HK4As), Hong Kong Advertisers Association (HK2A), HKMA Digital Marketing Community (DMC), and Interactive Advertising Bureau Hong Kong (IAB HK). Entries were evaluated based on creativity, media application, content effectiveness, and measurable results.

The event brought together 150 industry leaders, brand representatives, and agency partners. Among this year's notable winners:

Asia Big Idea Chair Champion (Outstanding)

Winner: Toyota

Toyota partnered with Yahoo in Taiwan to launch the automotive industry's first "1,000 Livestream Marathon," connecting 100 dealerships nationwide and training over 100 sales consultants as livestream hosts. Leveraging Yahoo live programming and cross-platform amplification, the campaign strengthened brand innovation while driving growth in showroom traffic and sales.

Asia Big Idea Chair Champion (Merit)

Winner: Hong Kong Tourism Board

Under the theme "Discover Hong Kong Like a Local," the Hong Kong Tourism Board collaborated with Yahoo editorial teams in Taiwan and Hong Kong to promote culinary, cultural and local travel experiences. By integrating Yahoo News, travel channels, social media and Native advertising, the campaign generated over 130 million impressions and nearly one million page views, boosting engagement and travel intent.

Asia Big Idea Chair Champion (Merit)

Winner: Uni-China Group (Brand: Hong Kong Market)

In response to post-pandemic consumer shifts, Hong Kong Market partnered with Yahoo Hong Kong to launch its Eshop, leveraging campaign optimization and audience segmentation to drive digital transformation. Through the Yahoo App Reward Program, Yahoo Shopping Festival and impactful banner, video, and native ads, the campaign boosted member growth and sales. The first wave of coupons was fully redeemed shortly after launch, highlighting strong conversion momentum.

In addition to celebrating campaign excellence, Yahoo presented the Yahoo Best Brand Awards 2025 in partnership with global research firm Kantar. The program combined professional nominations, Yahoo search trend analysis and public voting in Taiwan. With more than 300,000 valid votes cast, 24 Best Brands were recognized across eight categories, reflecting four core value dimensions: Trust, Innovation, Youth and Sustainability.

As AI adoption advances and digital ecosystems evolve, Yahoo will continue strengthening its AI and data-driven capabilities while working with brand and agency partners to deliver more integrated and effective marketing solutions across Asia.

