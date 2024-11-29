Winter warmth delivery service, greenhouse electricity is guaranteed

KIZILSU, China, Nov. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, the State Grid Kizilsu Kirghiz Autonomous Prefecture Electric Power Supply Company has provided a comprehensive and multi-level electricity guarantee for local greenhouse growers, which has been widely praised.

In the Gobi Industrial Park of Wuqia County, Wang Quanxing, a vegetable greenhouse grower, told Yier Panjiang, a staff member of the State Grid Kizilsu Kirghiz Autonomous Prefecture Electric Power Supply Company, that every time they encounter electricity problems, the people of the power supply company can always appear in time, and patiently explain the knowledge of electricity safety and the electricity price policy for them, which has helped them a lot!

In order to ensure the normal power supply of the electrical equipment in the greenhouse, the company has increased the inspection of the lines across the greenhouse, and went deep into the greenhouse to help users check the socket, pump and other irrigation equipment. On the same day, the company's staff carried out a comprehensive safety inspection and inspection of the special transformer, special line and ancillary power distribution equipment in the park, and found a total of 3 potential safety hazards, and urged users to eliminate potential hidden dangers in a timely manner.

Dong Jian, spokesman of State Grid Kizilsu Kirghiz Autonomous Prefecture Electric Power Supply Company, said: "Winter is a critical period for the production, sales and transportation of vegetables in the park. At the same time, we also actively promote the electricity tariff policy and the knowledge of electricity conservation among growers, so as to contribute to the vigorous development of the local agricultural economy. "

In the next step, the company will continue to carry out various door-to-door service activities and establish a normalized communication mechanism with growers. Through the company's important user groups, it collects the opinions and suggestions of growers in a timely manner, and continuously optimizes the service process and content. They will unswervingly practice the service tenet of "people's electricity industry for the people" and provide more high-quality and efficient services for the greenhouse planting industry.

SOURCE State Grid Kizilsu Kirghiz Autonomous Prefecture Electric Power Supply Company