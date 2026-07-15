World-renowned bioelectronics pioneer Prof. John Rogers to present second PAIR--Cambridge NeuroWorks online neuroscience seminar

HONG KONG, July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The PolyU Academy for Interdisciplinary Research (PAIR) of The Hong Kong Polytechnic University has partnered with Cambridge NeuroWorks, UK—an alliance of nine partners including the University of Cambridge—to launch an online seminar series in neuroscience. The inaugural seminar was a remarkable success, attracting 14,000 viewers worldwide from academia, industry, and the public.

Building on this strong momentum, the second seminar "Bioelectronic Systems as Neural Interfaces", will be delivered by Prof. John A. ROGERS of Northwestern University on 21 July 2026. The seminar will offer insights into cutting-edge bioelectronic technologies that are transforming the way researchers study and interact with the nervous system. Prof. Rogers will present pioneering approaches that integrate advanced electronic and optoelectronic devices with neural tissues, enabling unprecedented capabilities for monitoring and modulating neural circuits. Drawing on examples from brain research and organoid-based studies, the seminar will highlight how these innovations are opening new frontiers in neuroscience, regenerative medicine and the treatment of neurological disorders.

The Cambridge NeuroWorks and PolyU PAIR Joint Seminar Series provides an international platform for researchers, clinicians, students and industry professionals from Hong Kong SAR, the UK and beyond to explore emerging ideas and breakthroughs in neuroscience research, technology development and clinical practice through expert-led presentations and cross-disciplinary dialogue. Cambridge NeuroWorks is a transformative neurotechnology initiative led and hosted by Cambridge University Health Partners (CUHP) and powered by the Advanced Research and Invention Agency (ARIA). The joint seminar series promotes professional exchange, encourages new partnerships and inspires future research opportunities, reflecting both institutions' shared commitment to excellence, innovation and global engagement in improving healthcare and quality of living through advances in neurotechnology.

Click here for registration: https://polyu.hk/chKNV

SOURCE The Hong Kong Polytechnic University