WPS 365 Showcases All-in-One AI Office Solutions at GITEX ASIA 2026, Deepening Southeast Asia Presence

SINGAPORE, April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WPS 365 recently exhibited at GITEX ASIA 2026 in Singapore, presenting its global all-in-one AI-powered collaborative office solution. The move is part of a broader push to accelerate the development of a regional B2B network and collaborate with partners to better serve Southeast Asia's enterprise and government office market.

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As a premier technology event in Asia, GITEX ASIA 2026 drew nearly a thousand global technology companies. WPS 365 attracted wide attention and positive feedback at the show for its full compatibility, flexible deployment, cost-effectiveness, safe and reliable AI capabilities.

Amid rapid digital transformation, stricter regulatory compliance requirements, and growing AI adoption, enterprises across Southeast Asia are increasingly turning to integrated, one-stop AI collaborative office platform. Zhiqiang Jiang, Senior Vice President at WPS, stated at the event that WPS 365 combines full interoperability, flexible deployment, cost-effectiveness, and advanced AI capability to build an "Enterprise Brain" that deeply understands corporate data, organizational dynamics, and business workflows. The platform is engineered to help Southeast Asian enterprises accelerate digital transformation while cutting costs and driving growth.

Biwei Qi, Deputy General Manager of WPS Global Commercial Business, explained that WPS 365 is built around the company's proprietary Knowledge-Augmented Generation (KAG) architecture. Running on enterprises' private document repositories, the platform supports permission-controlled information retrieval and content generation, with results that are traceable, verifiable, and linked to original sources. This structure effectively reduces decision-making and compliance risks stemming from AI hallucinations.

Notably, WPS 365 helps Southeast Asian enterprises easily comply with local data residency and regulatory requirements as they scale. It offers seamless compatibility with major international document formats, enabling zero-cost migration, and supports flexible public, hybrid, and private cloud deployment to meet diverse data sovereignty needs. A key competitive edge is its strong cost efficiency, which directly lowers IT expenditures while boosting collaboration efficiency, fully addressing enterprises' demand for AI-powered teamwork.

WPS 365 is implementing a three major B2B expansion strategies across Southeast Asia: building a local channel partner network, deepening integration with global cloud providers, and delivering customized digital support for enterprises. The platform has already established strategic alliances with Huawei Cloud, Amazon Web Services (AWS), and Google Cloud, integrating application capabilities with underlying infrastructure to deliver solutions better tailored to local computing environments and regulatory frameworks. By empowering regional distributors and partners, WPS aims to shift from standalone product sales to full-stack service co-creation, gradually forging an comprehensive B2B service network across Southeast Asia.

The enterprise office market in Southeast Asia is shifting from standardized standalone tools toward platform-based, intelligent, and compliance-focused solutions. Providers that can balance cross-border collaboration, local regulatory compliance, cost control, and safe AI applications will command stronger long-term competitiveness. Built on 38 years of technological expertise, a large global user base, and mature go-to-market capabilities, WPS 365 holds a distinct strategic position in the market.

As of the end of 2025, WPS Office boasted more than 678 million monthly active devices worldwide, covering over 220 countries and regions. Its mobile applications support 46 languages. WPS devotes 66% of its workforce to R&D, with research investment accounting for more than 35% of total revenue, providing consistent support for product iteration and global delivery. WPS already serves prominent regional clients including Thailand Post, Indonesia's Erajaya Group, and Vietnam's VNG Games, building a strong track record in localization expertise.

SOURCE WPS