WPS Office Embeds AI Writing Assistant Into Its Document App, Betting on Seamless Workflow Over Feature Lists

SINGAPORE, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On a recent afternoon in Kuala Lumpur, a trade consultant opened a contract on her phone during a cab ride, flagged key clauses, then picked up where she left off on her office laptop an hour later — no file transfer, no reformatting, no version mismatch. Tools like this used to require a patchwork of apps. Increasingly, they don't.

WPS Office (www.wps.com), the document software platform used on 678 million active devices monthly, rolled out a major global update on April 30, adding cross-device cloud synchronization and a suite of embedded AI tools — translation, proofreading, and stylistic rewriting — all accessible without leaving the document.

The update reflects a clear shift in how productivity software is being evaluated: the next frontier isn't raw AI capability, but how invisibly that capability fits into the workflows users already have.

The seamless cross-device continuity feature ensures that a document opened on a phone, tablet, or desktop reflects the same editing state in real time. For mobile workers navigating multiple devices across a workday, that removes a persistent source of small but cumulative friction.

The AI features address a parallel pain point: language. Knowledge workers in multilingual environments — particularly prevalent across Southeast Asia — often toggle between a document and a separate translation or grammar tool, losing focus with each switch. WPS now keeps all three steps — translate, check, polish — inside a single interface, supporting over 100 languages with context-aware output rather than word-for-word substitution.

The new version also adds support for Malay, Vietnamese, Korean, and Italian, signaling a deliberate push into markets where language switching is a daily operational reality, not an edge case.

The update also marks a structural expansion of WPS Office's international product. The personal collaboration workspace now includes online documents, spreadsheets, and forms, alongside a layer of application services — multidimensional tables, AI-generated slides, and a resume builder — none of which were previously available in the international version.

The broader contest in AI office software is shifting. As large language model capabilities converge across providers, the differentiator is moving toward integration depth — how invisibly a tool fits into existing work patterns. WPS Office's update is a clear move in that direction: fewer tabs, fewer interruptions, fewer reasons to leave the document.

SOURCE WPS Office