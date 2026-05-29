Wuling Delivers First Batch of EKSION in Indonesia as SAIC Group Reaches 100 Million Vehicle Deliveries Globally

JAKARTA, Indonesia, May 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SAIC-GM-Wuling (SGMW, hereinafter referred to as "Wuling") delivered the first batch of EKSION to customers in Indonesia on May 9th. The delivery coincides with SAIC Group reaching a historic milestone: 100 million vehicle deliveries globally. Behind this number is a remarkable contribution from Wuling, which alone has accounted for over 32 million units – proof of its enduring role in the group's growth.

This achievement is built on a clear, people-first philosophy. Wuling's approach is "Caring Mobility for Everyone." That means designing vehicles based on real user needs, not transplanting products from one market to another. The EKSION was developed through extensive research into how Indonesian families, and even families across Southeast Asia, live, travel, and use space – offering roomy interiors, proven reliability, and everyday practicality.

But a great product alone is not enough. A car, however, is only as good as the ecosystem behind it. That is why Wuling has done something different in Indonesia. Instead of simply assembling vehicles with imported parts, the company has built a complete industrial ecosystem on the ground. It has brought 16 core component suppliers to the country, established a vehicle plant with an annual capacity of 120,000 units, and developed more than 100 local suppliers. Manufacturing, supply, sales, finance, and talent work as one integrated system – creating a self-sustaining new energy vehicle value chain that operates right here in Indonesia.

The impact of this long-term strategy is clear. Wuling has become the Chinese brand with the highest vehicle ownership in Indonesia, with cumulative sales exceeding 180,000 units. That track record is what makes regional expansion possible. Building on its Indonesian hub, Wuling is deepening the Indonesia-Malaysia-Thailand (IMT) integration framework. The network already covers Malaysia and Thailand, with plans to extend to Vietnam, the Philippines, and other ASEAN nations. The goal is not to ship products from afar, but to move people, parts, and value seamlessly across the region – all supported by a deeply rooted local presence.

Standing on the milestone of SAIC Group's 100 millionth customer delivery, Wuling will continue to bring reliable and practical vehicles to people across Southeast Asia and beyond – and earn the trust of more families, one at a time.

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SOURCE SAIC-GM-Wuling