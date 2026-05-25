XCMG Hoisting Machinery Unveils Intelligent Electric Crane Technology, Setting New Global Standards for Lifting

XUZHOU, China, May 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- From May 18 to 22, 2026, XCMG hosted its eighth International Customer Festival, featuring an overseas crane sub-venue under the theme "Green Intelligence for a Better World." The event presented more than 20 flagship crane models spanning wheeled and crawler crane series, headlined by the debut of the company's unmanned crane technology. The sub-venue highlighted the full strength of China's intelligent heavy equipment industry and pointed to emerging trends in global lifting technology.

During XCMG's 8th International Customer Festival, the XCMG Hoisting Machinery sub-venue attracted crane users from all over the world. (PRNewsfoto/XCMG Crane)

World Premiere of M-Series Crawler Cranes: Raising the Bar for High-End Lifting

At the overseas crane sub-venue, XCMG launched the M-Series crawler cranes. Built on an entirely new technology platform, the M-Series offers enhanced performance and strong adaptability for demanding overseas applications, including wind power installation and large-scale infrastructure projects. "The M-Series redefines the standard for global mid-to-high-end crawler cranes, with reliability and site performance that are hard to match," said a Southeast Asian infrastructure project manager attending the premiere.

Live Demonstration of Unmanned Crane Operations: Gesture and Voice Control in the Spotlight

The exhibition's most striking moment came from XCMG's XCT50G6-1EV all-electric unmanned crane, which featured an industry-first combination of gesture and voice recognition for intelligent interaction. The live demonstration showed fully automated, operator-free construction scenarios with precise and seamless responses. "There was no one in the cab. The crane responded to gestures and voice commands to perform tasks. It's truly impressive—this is the future of crane technology," said a crane user from Denver, Colorado, after watching the unmanned crane in action.

Real-World Validation: Global Customers Put XCMG Cranes to the Test

XCMG let its equipment speak through hands-on, real-world testing. Customers test-drove the G2-Series XCA60G61-E all-terrain crane, experiencing its ultra-precise load-bearing telescoping technology, as well as the XCR90 rough-terrain crane, equipped with a visual assistance system and dual-pump load-sensing hydraulics for low-visibility operation. A Canadian crane operator noted, "The visual assistance system on the XCR90 is very smart. It's a great help, especially on jobs where sight lines are blocked."

From the M-Series launch to the global debut of unmanned technology, XCMG continues to push technological boundaries and deliver smarter, higher-quality lifting solutions to support infrastructure development worldwide.

SOURCE XCMG Crane