XUZHOU, China, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As Earth Day underscores this year's theme, "Our Power, Our Planet," global momentum toward low-carbon transition continues to accelerate. Against this backdrop, XCMG's hydrogen-powered heavy truck has successfully completed China's first full-industry-chain durability verification program for hydrogen products, known as the "Hydrogen Marathon," launched by the New Energy Testing Center of China Automotive Technology and Research Center (CATARC). As the first vehicle to participate, the model achieved a pure hydrogen driving range of no less than 500 kilometers, with Xuzhou XCMG Auto Manufacturing Co., Ltd. becoming the only original equipment manufacturer (OEM) to pass the verification in this round.

XCMG Hydrogen-Powered Heavy Truck Completes “Hydrogen Marathon” Verification, Advancing Low-Carbon Heavy Transport

Launched in September 2025, the "Hydrogen Marathon" is positioned as a third-party, industry-level benchmark designed to evaluate key performance indicators such as durability and driving range under standardized conditions, supporting hydrogen energy technologies commercialization.

The program applies more stringent criteria than conventional short-cycle testing. Fuel cell stacks are required to complete 2,000 hours of dynamic cycle testing, with voltage degradation controlled within 3%, demonstrating stable operation under prolonged, high-load, and extreme conditions.

The tested XCMG hydrogen-powered heavy truck is equipped with a self-developed 300 kW high-power fuel cell system, paired with a 510 kW drive motor, and features Type IV hydrogen storage cylinders that reduce weight by more than 20%.

Since 2023, XCMG has ranked first in sales of New Energy Heavy Trucks in China for three consecutive years, with hydrogen-powered models contributing an increasing share.

To date, XCMG's new energy commercial vehicle fleet has accumulated 4.43 billion kilometers of operational mileage, reducing carbon emissions by 4.6 million tons — equivalent to planting approximately 240 million trees — supporting for the green transformation of transportation.

Beyond hydrogen-powered heavy trucks, XCMG is accelerating the development of a full-scenario hydrogen product portfolio, including hydrogen-powered mining dump trucks and loaders. The company has already launched the world's largest 260-ton hydrogen-powered mining dump truck, with applications extending to mining operations and chemical industrial parks.

Looking ahead, XCMG will continue to advance parallel development of battery-electric and hydrogen technologies, focusing on breakthroughs in fuel cells, hydrogen storage, and intelligent control systems. The company is also strengthening its presence across the entire hydrogen value chain — spanning production, storage, transportation, refueling, and application — to support the green and low-carbon transformation of the construction machinery industry, in line with global efforts to build a more sustainable energy future.

SOURCE XCMG Machinery