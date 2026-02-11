XiaoDi × Studio City: Year of the Horse Art Installations Make a Stunning Debut, Bringing Eastern Aesthetics to the World

MACAU, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As the Spring Festival of the Year of the Horse approaches, two large-scale zodiac-themed art installations have made a striking debut at Studio City, Macau. This collaboration marks the second partnership between installation artist XiaoDi and Studio City, following their 2025 project 《Mecha Snake》

Speed Speed

《Fortune Racetrack》 is the world's first track-based mechanical racing horse art installation. Centered around a colossal galloping horse, the installation features four rotating race horses that visitors can ride, creating an immersive and interactive experience. 《Glorious Chariot》 captures the horse in a powerful mid-air pose, its head held high and mane blazing like fire, conveying strength, momentum, and majesty. By seamlessly blending futuristic mechanical design with refined artistic expression, the two installations have become the centerpiece artworks of Studio City's Chinese New Year celebration themed "Soaring Forward with Strength and Speed"

XiaoDi (also known as General Xiao) is a cross-disciplinary installation artist and the founder of Dalian Betop Cultural and Technology Group. With decades of dedication to mechanical art, he has developed his signature "The Art of Wow" design philosophy. He has created more than 20 monumental mechanical mythical creatures, including 《Chinese Giant Horse》, 《Giant Bear Beibei》, and 《Bull Leilei》, earning him the title of "Father of Mechanical Mythical Beasts in China"

Rooted in the core concept of "Technology + Art + Culture," XiaoDi's works bring steel structures to life through precise mechanical engineering and immersive interactive design. They embody Eastern cultural heritage while delivering powerful visual impact, injecting new vitality into the cultural tourism industry and offering audiences a transformative and awe-inspiring experience

XiaoDi's "Mythical Beast Universe" is now rapidly expanding onto the global stage. Drawing inspiration from local cultures and project positioning, he aims to create city-specific mythical beast IPs around the world. Each creature possesses a distinct role and personality, while together they form an interconnected narrative universe. Through this vision, XiaoDi seeks to share the unique charm of Eastern mechanical art with global audiences and establish it as a distinctive "Chinese calling card" in the international installation art scene.

For media inquiries:

Website: https://www.betop.org.cn

Company: Betop Group

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Betop Group