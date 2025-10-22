Xinhua Silk Road: 15th Mozi-Luban Academic Symposium & 10th Mozi-Luban Science and Culture Festival kicks off in China's Shandong

BEIJING, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The 15th Mozi-Luban Academic Symposium & 10th Mozi-Luban Science and Culture Festival opened on October 18 in east China's Shandong Province. Themed on integrating the Mozi-Luban cultural heritage with contemporary social and natural sciences, this event aims to draw wisdom from China's fine traditional culture and find pathways for collaborative innovation between social and natural sciences.

The symposium focuses on establishing the ancient Chinese philosopher Mozi and craftsman Luban as cultural symbols of Chinese science and technology, exploring the essence of their thought, and promoting innovative expression and exchange. Meanwhile, it seeks to enrich the cultural connotations of new quality productive forces and Chinese modernization, and to help build a community with a shared future for mankind.

Moreover, a congratulatory letter from the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) was read at the opening ceremony. The latest research findings on Mohist studies and new interdisciplinary research topics were also released. Besides, the Shandong University Laboratory for Collaborative Innovation in Social and Natural Sciences, a key laboratory of philosophy and social sciences in Shandong Province, was inaugurated, and letters of appointment were presented to the first group of expert representatives.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/347987.html

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road