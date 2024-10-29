Xinhua Silk Road: 2024 World Cities Day China Observance kicks off in E. China Shandong Weihai

BEIJING, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2024 World Cities Day China Observance kicked off Saturday in Weihai City, east China's Shandong Province.

Hosted by the Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development, the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat) and the People's Government of Shandong Province, the event drew participation of around 2,000 guests from more than 30 countries and regions.

With the theme of "Build People-Centered Cities for Better Life", the three-day event includes the opening ceremony and parallel forums such as the Mayor's Forum on City High-Quality Development in the New Era and the fine city forum, as well as series of activities and themed exhibitions.

The event witnessed the release of the Weihai Initiative which focuses on joint contribution and shared benefits in city development, advocating development concepts such as green and low-carbon, reform and innovation, openness and inclusiveness, happiness and warmth, safety and resilience.

The Report on the Application of the "Shanghai Index" in Shandong in the context of the United Nations 2030 Sustainable Development Goals, as well as the Wehai Handbook: Global Community Sustainability Report, were also released during the event.

Weihai City has been dedicating to constructing a fine city through tailor-made planning, exquisite design, diligent work, precise management, targeted service and smart growth in recent years, providing "Weihai experience" for many in city sustainable development, experts noted at the event.

Since its launch in 2014, the World Cities Day has become one of the most important international events for urban sustainable development and an important platform for exchanges and mutual learning in city construction, observers say.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/342829.html

