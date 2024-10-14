Xinhua Silk Road: Annual Conference of Financial Street Forum 2024 to kick off in Beijing

Xinhua Silk Road

14 Oct, 2024

BEIJING, Oct. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Themed on "Trust and Confidence—Jointly Discussing Financial Opening-up and Cooperation, Sharing Economic Stability and Development," the Annual Conference of Financial Street Forum 2024 will be held from October 18 to 20 in Beijing.

This year's conference will feature enriched and optimized topics and a higher level of international participation, with over 500 guests from more than 30 countries and regions to attend, according to a press conference held on Friday.

The conference will include main forum, parallel forums and fintech conference, with 25 topic sessions and 3 investment and financing matchmaking events across the main and parallel forums and 17 sessions within the fintech conference, said Liu Dongwei, chief of Xicheng District.

The conference's topics are closely aligned with the goals and tasks of promoting high-quality financial development. The parallel forums will cover key and trendy topics in the economic and financial sectors. For the first time, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology and major state-owned enterprises will host related sessions, further highlighting the forum's role as a platform for positive interaction between finance and the real economy.

Sub-forums will be held in Hong Kong, Luxembourg, and Tokyo, with the Hong Kong Financial Services Development Council being invited to host events in Beijing for the first time. Foreign speakers at the conference will account for 40 percent of the total.

To promote interaction between enterprises and financial institutions, the conference will feature a special forum on investment funds, inviting representatives from national ministries, top-level national and municipal investment funds, leading foreign investment funds, and industry leaders to participate.

Activities such as roadshows, matchmaking sessions and press releases will also be held to promote investment opportunities and preferential policies.

This year's conference is co-hosted by the People's Government of Beijing Municipality, the People's Bank of China, the National Financial Regulatory Administration, the China Securities Regulatory Commission, Xinhua News Agency, and the State Administration of Foreign Exchange.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/342542.html

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road

