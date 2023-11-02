Xinhua Silk Road: Apple art festival kicks off in Qixia, E China's Shandong to celebrate apple harvest

BEIJING, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 21st Shandong Qixia apple art festival and the 2023 China farmers harvest festival opened at the cultural square in Qixia City, east China's Shandong Province on October 26 to celebrate the apple harvest in the city.

Zhao Yonggang, party chief of Qixia, attended the event and delivered a speech and Zang Lei, acting mayor of Qixia, presided over the opening ceremony. Representatives from arts, sports, e-commerce platforms, fruit distributors, enterprises, tourism industry, as well as a large number of fruit farmers, also participated in the event.

During the event, Zhao Yonggang awarded the outstanding contributor to the apple industry while other municipal leaders awarded model apple farmers. Six high-quality apple development projects were also signed collectively. A cold chain logistics base, a fruit trade measure research and evaluation base and an e-commerce love streaming base for apple industry were unveiled accordingly.

"Qixia, as the main production area of Yantai apples, is a city lifted by apples. Apples not only carry the expectations of Qixia fruit farmers for a happy life, but also bear the beautiful wishes of the people of the city of fruits for peace, reunion, and health of thousands of families," said Zhao Yonggang.

In order to enhance the city image, the event takes actions to expand online and offline sales channels and intensify comprehensive marketing and promotion of the apple brand, and further promote apple sales and trade cooperation.

During an one-month period, the event will successively hold a series of activities such as apple culture theme hand-made boutique exhibition, Qixia autumn tour and Qixia investment promotion conference.

See the original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/336882.html

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road