Xinhua Silk Road: Chinese biz leaders hold talks to explore cultural inheritance, innovation

BEIJING, Oct. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On Tuesday, an in-depth talk between board chairmen of Zhangzhou Pien Tze Huang Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (Pien Tze Huang) and Kweichow Moutai Group highlighted joint effort to promote inheritance and innovation of traditional Chinese culture.

After discussing related topics such as inheritance of time-honored Chinese brands, Lin Zhihui, board chairman of Pien Tze Huang and Chen Hua, chairman of Kweichow Moutai Group agreed to give full display to the two businesses' demonstration role in this regard.

The two Chinese enterprises, whose brands are both famed as time-honored Chinese brands, boast production techniques listed among the state-level intangible cultural heritage items, influential in respective fields with profound historical and cultural fundamentals.

Originated from secret prescriptions of imperial physicians during the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644), products of Pien Tze Huang are classified as protected traditional Chinese medicines (TCM).

During their talk, Lin emphasized the company's adherence to the "essence inheritance-based innovation", saying that Pien Tze Huang hoped to partner with Kweichow Moutai Group to seek shared cultural values and bolster modernization and internationalization of time-honored Chinese brands.

In Chen's eyes, the two Chinese companies could deepen communication and mutual learning in co-building channels of cultural dissemination, which stands not only for their factual demand but also for their willingness to epitomize confidence in Chinese culture.

Generally, Pien Tze Huang and Kweichow Moutai Group are both among the industry pacesetters and the talk between Lin and Chen offered valuable experience for other famous Chinese brands to learn from, held industry experts.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/348119.html

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road