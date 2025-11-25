Xinhua Silk Road: Clay whistles enliven intangible cultural heritage in E. China urban district

BEIJING, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In a local community of Xuecheng District in Zaozhuang City, Guo Hongyan, a master of local clay whistle making, rekindled recently people's interest in handmade clay whistles with an interactive voluntary teaching activity.

Guo, also an intangible cultural heritage (ICH) inheritor of clay whistles in Zaozhuang of east China's Shandong Province, taught residents of Bayi Community how to make pomegranate-shaped clay whistles while introducing their history and time-tested charm.

After her show-how, lifelike pomegranate-shaped clay whistles emerged one after another from hands of residents in the community, with their wishes for good luck and happiness felt by others nearby amid the catchy whistling of the clay whistles.

