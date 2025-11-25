Xinhua Silk Road: Clay whistles enliven intangible cultural heritage in E. China urban district

News provided by

Xinhua Silk Road

25 Nov, 2025, 09:35 CST

BEIJING, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In a local community of Xuecheng District in Zaozhuang City, Guo Hongyan, a master of local clay whistle making, rekindled recently people's interest in handmade clay whistles with an interactive voluntary teaching activity.

Guo, also an intangible cultural heritage (ICH) inheritor of clay whistles in Zaozhuang of east China's Shandong Province, taught residents of Bayi Community how to make pomegranate-shaped clay whistles while introducing their history and time-tested charm.

After her show-how, lifelike pomegranate-shaped clay whistles emerged one after another from hands of residents in the community, with their wishes for good luck and happiness felt by others nearby amid the catchy whistling of the clay whistles.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/348461.html

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road

Also from this source

Xinhua Silk Road: China's Weihai Int'l Port Economic and Technological Dev't District sees single-day cross-border e-commerce exports exceed 300,000 parcels

Weihai International Logistics Park, located in Weihai International Port Economic and Technological Development District of Weihai City, east...

Xinhua Silk Road: Inner Mongolia's Xing'an League accelerates dev't of green hydrogen-ammonia-methanol industry

A green energy transition is underway across Xing'an League in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, with the Xing'an League Economic and...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Publishing & Information Services

Publishing & Information Services

Entertainment

Entertainment

Travel

Travel

Travel

Travel

News Releases in Similar Topics