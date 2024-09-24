Xinhua Silk Road: Conference held in E. China's Weihai to discuss development of fiber and composite industry

BEIJING, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Second International Conference for High Performance Fiber and Composite Technology was held on September 21 in Lingang District of Weihai City, east China's Shandong Province, aiming to promote technological innovation and industrial integration in the field of high-performance fibers and composite materials.

12 carbon fiber and composite material industry chain projects were inked during the conference, involving fields such as the automotive industry, green finance, and new energy industries.

Yu Jianyong, an academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering, said at the conference that the cutting-edge breakthroughs in high-performance fiber and composite material technology are driving the industrialization process into a mature development stage.

During the conference, a national small and medium-sized enterprise carbon fiber industry cluster was unveiled and a national carbon fiber intelligent manufacturing industry and education center was established.

As an industrial highland for research and production in carbon fiber and composite industry in Shandong Province, Lingang District has been committed to building the first government-led carbon fiber industrial park in the country in recent years. Currently, 24 high-end scientific research platforms have settled in the park, attracting more than 40 carbon fiber-related enterprises.

