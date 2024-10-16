Xinhua Silk Road: Confucius culture exhibition shines at Shanghai's Minhang Museum

BEIJING, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- An exhibition focusing on Confucius culture is currently underway at the Minhang Museum in Shanghai, showcasing the development and the millennium-old inheritance of Confucianism.

A total of 107 items (sets) from the Confucius Museum in Qufu of Jining city, East China's Shandong province, are on display.

The exhibition is divided into three parts, namely "Age of Confucius", "Traces of Confucius over the Millennium" and "Wisdom of the Sage", interpreting Confucius' life and his thoughts and exploring the development of Confucius culture.

Jointly organized by the Minhang Museum and the Confucius Museum, the exhibition will last till December 15.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/342597.html

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road