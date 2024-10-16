Xinhua Silk Road: Confucius culture exhibition shines at Shanghai's Minhang Museum

News provided by

Xinhua Silk Road

16 Oct, 2024, 16:12 CST

BEIJING, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- An exhibition focusing on Confucius culture is currently underway at the Minhang Museum in Shanghai, showcasing the development and the millennium-old inheritance of Confucianism.

A total of 107 items (sets) from the Confucius Museum in Qufu of Jining city, East China's Shandong province, are on display.

Continue Reading

The exhibition is divided into three parts, namely "Age of Confucius", "Traces of Confucius over the Millennium" and "Wisdom of the Sage", interpreting Confucius' life and his thoughts and exploring the development of Confucius culture.

Jointly organized by the Minhang Museum and the Confucius Museum, the exhibition will last till December 15.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/342597.html

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road

Also from this source

Xinhua Silk Road: Fenjiu staged on international photography event to boost cultural industry development and cooperation

Xinhua Silk Road: Fenjiu staged on international photography event to boost cultural industry development and cooperation

China's reputed baijiu brand Fenjiu staged exhibition and cultural promotion activities during the recently held Pingyao International Photography...

Xinhua Silk Road: District in E.China's Zaozhuang takes multiple measures to vitalize agricultural dev't

In recent years, Shizhong District in Zaozhuang City, east China's Shandong Province has been taking multiple measures to increase the efficiency and ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Publishing & Information Services

Publishing & Information Services

Travel

Travel

Travel

Travel

News Releases in Similar Topics