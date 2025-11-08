Xinhua Silk Road: E. China city fosters people-centric urban renewal to improve sense of happiness for locals

BEIJING, Nov. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Weihai, a coastal city in east China's Shandong Province, has always advanced people-centric urban renewal to improve the sense of happiness for locals.

For years, the city adhered to systematic planning and problem solving-orientation in its urban renovation, dividing urban areas into 145 renewal units, where a series of small-scale, gradual and sustainable renovations were completed to bring more convenience for local people.

If strolling alongside the local coastline, visitors can always spot a "whale leaping out of the sea"-shaped building -- the Zhihai Port Bay, also a versatile new urban complex built upon the old port area.

As a typical renovated site, Zhihai Port Bay contains not only commercial units but also children- and pet-friendly zones, roof gardens, and a sea sight-seeing playground open all the year round to local citizens.

Exuberant over such renewal, locals in Weihai flocked to these renovated urban landmarks including the century-old Qixia Street, the Chinese Zodiac Street, Changfeng farmers' market, etc. for leisure.

By listing electric vehicle charging piles erection and other urgent needs of locals into the ten issues that must be solved, Weihai helped 533 old local communities change the past looks.

As for education, medicare and old age services, the city built, renovated and expanded 150 primary and secondary schools, cultivated 268 childcare institutions and established 1,094 sites with elderly dining tables in local communities.

To further enrich urban functions, 50-plus community service stations, electric bicycle-only lanes and 469 anti-collision isolation facilities were built to further increase the sense of gains and happiness for locals.

Ignoring no corners of the city, Weihai also paid attention to micro-landscape refining and ecology protection and turned local streets and communities of varied types into characteristic blocks to present its exquisite city vibe.

When a comprehensive urban management platform entered operation in 2024, Weihai boasted an "urban brain" integrating services of 12 sectors including supply of heat and gas, anti-flood, etc.

With patience and intelligence, the city, whose urban examination work has entered the sixth year, is still examining local construction with 10 more indicators than the required basic ones to scientifically enhance the happy life of locals.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/348200.html

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road