Xinhua Silk Road: E China city hails smooth trial voyage of large dual-fuel vehicle carrier

BEIJING, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At a dock of a local shipyard base in Longkou City of east China, H580 ECO STAR, a dual fuel-powered vehicle carrier capable of carrying 7,000 cars, returned recently back to its berth after a four-day-long trial voyage.

The vessel built by Yantai CIMC Raffles Ocean Technology Group (CIMC Raffles Group) tested its main engine endurance, travelling speed, anchor dropping, unmanned engine room, etc.

As Jin Fujun, manager of the Longkou CIMC Raffles H580 project, introduced, the trial voyage completely fulfilled the predetermined testing goals of the large vehicle carrier.

With a length of 199.9 meters and a molded width of 38 meters, the H580 ECO STAR is the third vessel crafted by CIMC Raffles Group for Greek shipping firm Atlas Maritime with a designed travelling speed of 19 knots.

Equipped with a tailored fire protection system, the dual fuel-powered vehicle carrier can not only operate at port with zero carbon emission, but also meet requirements of green shipping given its DNV ammonia-ready and F(EV)-related standards-meeting capabilities.

As an eye-catching milestone for made-in-Longkou vessels, the H580 ECO STAR is expected to contribute to global low-carbon and green shipping.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/349867.html

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road