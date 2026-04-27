Xinhua Silk Road: E China city ignites citywide reading week with charm of books

BEIJING, April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In Longkou, east China, a citywide reading week activity ignited a new round of reading enthusiasm for indigenous history learning among locals recently.

When multiple thematic sub-events kicked off one after another, the city witnessed how history and the charm of books intertwined to deepen its citizens' understanding of the city.

In a primary school in Longkou, pupils holding comic books entitled the Chronicles of Xu Fu, a famous explorer from the Qin Dynasty (221 BC-207 BC), were attracted by the book's vivid storytelling.

"After reading the book, we realized that Xu Fu set out from Longkou to start his long voyage, which greatly inspired us to explore bravely the unknown world," said a pupil from the school.

Integrating indigenous history with campus reading is not only a way to inherit excellent traditional culture, but also a viable path to strengthen teenagers' confidence in Chinese culture, noted a person in charge of related affairs of the school.

In the future, the school intends to combine reading popularization more closely with local cultural education to let more kids feel the historical and cultural charm of their hometown, according to the aforementioned person.

At a local community in Xu Fu Street of Longkou, a reading salon drew crowds of people who came to Longkou for retirement or vacation to listen to Xu Fu's voyage stories narrated by Qu Yuwei, deputy head of the China Association for International Exchange of Xu Fu.

While sharing Xu Fu's eastward sailing stories about 2,000 years ago, Qu stressed that Xu brought the ancient Chinese civilization and culture eastward, which was not only a maritime voyage, but also a peaceful cultural journey.

From exploration of local history to the all-citizen reading initiative, Longkou is leveraging culture and reading to write a new chapter in strengthening local cultural confidence.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/350348.html

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road