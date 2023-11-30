Xinhua Silk Road: E. China's Weihai sees 14,000 tonnes of apples export in Jan.-Oct.

BEIJING, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The export of agricultural products in Weihai City, east China's Shandong Province, amounted to 12.27 billion yuan in the first ten months of this year, up 7.3 percent year on year. Among them, 14,000 tonnes of apples were shipped for markets around the world.

Weihai apples become increasingly popular in the markets of many participating countries of the Belt and Road Initiative including Thailand, Vietnam, Nepal, and Sri Lanka, said Cui Qingshan, general manager of Rushan Princess Fruit and Vegetable Co., Ltd., an apple exporter based in the city.

However, as a perishable fresh agricultural product, the quality of apples is closely related to transportation time.

In response to the practical needs of apple businesses for efficient customs clearance, Weihai Customs has opened a special channel for perishable fresh agricultural products by setting up specialized service windows to offer services such as appointment inspection, with the average customs clearance time for apples shortened by about 60 percent.

Thanks to the measures taken by Weihai Customs, the company's overseas orders are continuously growing, said Cui, adding that in the first three quarters of this year, the company's apple exports to Thailand alone reached 1,400 tonnes, with an increase of 12 percent year on year. In order to meet the increasing orders, the company has also introduced automatic sorting equipment to improve the shipping efficiency.

So far, 2,540 batches of goods have enjoyed the services at the special channel for perishable fresh agricultural products through the customs, which has greatly promoted the export of Weihai's characteristic agricultural products, said Yang Longchao, head of the inspection section of Weihai Customs.

