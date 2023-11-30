Xinhua Silk Road: E. China's Weihai sees 14,000 tonnes of apples export in Jan.-Oct.

News provided by

Xinhua Silk Road

30 Nov, 2023, 17:35 CST

BEIJING, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The export of agricultural products in Weihai City, east China's Shandong Province, amounted to 12.27 billion yuan in the first ten months of this year, up 7.3 percent year on year. Among them, 14,000 tonnes of apples were shipped for markets around the world.

Weihai apples become increasingly popular in the markets of many participating countries of the Belt and Road Initiative including Thailand, Vietnam, Nepal, and Sri Lanka, said Cui Qingshan, general manager of Rushan Princess Fruit and Vegetable Co., Ltd., an apple exporter based in the city.

However, as a perishable fresh agricultural product, the quality of apples is closely related to transportation time.

In response to the practical needs of apple businesses for efficient customs clearance, Weihai Customs has opened a special channel for perishable fresh agricultural products by setting up specialized service windows to offer services such as appointment inspection, with the average customs clearance time for apples shortened by about 60 percent.

Thanks to the measures taken by Weihai Customs, the company's overseas orders are continuously growing, said Cui, adding that in the first three quarters of this year, the company's apple exports to Thailand alone reached 1,400 tonnes, with an increase of 12 percent year on year. In order to meet the increasing orders, the company has also introduced automatic sorting equipment to improve the shipping efficiency.

So far, 2,540 batches of goods have enjoyed the services at the special channel for perishable fresh agricultural products through the customs, which has greatly promoted the export of Weihai's characteristic agricultural products, said Yang Longchao, head of the inspection section of Weihai Customs. 

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/337438.html

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road

Also from this source

Xinhua Silk Road: Rongcheng, E. China's Shandong Province pursues green marine development

Xinhua Silk Road: Rongcheng, E. China's Shandong Province pursues green marine development

Rongcheng City in east China's Shandong Province has been committed to ecological conservation and green development with a focus on the marine...

Xinhua Silk Road: E. China's Tengzhou to create new cultural landmarks with its museum complex

An promotion event hosted by the People's Government of Shandong Province was recently held in Beijing. During the event, the profound historical...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Agriculture

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

News Releases in Similar Topics