Xinhua Silk Road: E.China's Lianyungang launches media campaign to demonstrate fruitful results under BRI

News provided by

Xinhua Silk Road

08 Dec, 2023, 18:18 CST

BEIJING, Dec. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This year marks the 10th anniversary of the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). Lianyungang City in east China's Jiangsu Province launched this year a media campaign called "New Era, New Engine, New Journey to the West" to showcase its industrial development, investment cooperation, logistics trade, and cultural exchange achievements under the BRI.

The campaign involves research interviews conducted both at home and abroad with countries and regions participating in the BRI.

From May to September this year, media from Lianyungang interviewed domestic cities including Shanghai, Ningbo, Qingdao, Zhengzhou, Xi'an, and Horgos, as well as Kazakh cities of Zharkent, Almaty and Astana.

From October 9 to November 17 this year, media published some articles about Lianyungang's collaboration with these cities in the construction of the new Eurasian land-sea multimodal "transportation artery" and exchanges in the fields of economy, culture, and education.

The China-Kazakhstan (Lianyungang) logistics cooperation base, launched in 2014, is the first entity project under the BRI. Acting as a dry port in the Horgos-Eastern Gate special economic zone and the West China-West Europe international transport corridor, it has become an important platform for products from Central Asian countries to reach seaports.

Over the past decade, Lianyungang has mulled efforts in cultural exchanges. This August, a library in Almaty set up a special bookshelf dedicated to the culture of Lianyungang, promoting dialogue between different civilizations through mutual learning and understanding.

Lianyungang also held a international youth talent exchange event this August to promote university cooperation with Kazakhstan.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/337601.html

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road

Also from this source

Xinhua Silk Road: Xuecheng District of E. China's Zaozhuang City makes efforts to promote development of pomegranate industry

Zhangzhuang Village, located in Xuecheng District of Zaozhuang City, east China's Shandong Province, has seen full of mature pomegranates hanging on...

Xinhua Silk Road: Food and Culture: Local people in E.China Shandong Zaozhuang embraces winter with renowned mutton soup

According to Chinese 24 solar terms, snow becomes heavy and begins to accumulate on the ground after the Major Snow, the third solar term in winter,...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Supply Chain/Logistics

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

News Releases in Similar Topics