Xinhua Silk Road: Electric tricycles made in E. China's Rizhao popular abroad

BEIJING, March 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 3MX electric tricycle, a product model of Shandong Wuzheng Group Co., Ltd. (Wuzheng Group) based in Rizhao in east China's Shandong Province, has recently been featured in short videos and become popular across social media platforms overseas.

In 2018, the company unveiled the 3MX tricycle model, which was designed jointly by international teams. The model soon became a trend-leading product in the industry, as it offered a new look and structure for three-wheelers, which had basically remained unchanged for nearly 40 years.

The company has not only accelerated its pace of transformation to intelligent manufacturing in recent years, but also been focusing on building an internationally renowned brand.

Wuzheng Group's agricultural tricycles are mainly exported to African countries, whereas its 3MX electric tricycles are sold to developed countries in Europe and America, said Zhou Wenming, a representative with the company.

From an enterprise mainly producing agricultural equipment and vehicles, to one that features coordinated development of various sectors including automobiles, agricultural vehicles and equipment, sanitation equipment, modern agriculture, agricultural ecology and so on, Wuzheng Group has always been forging ahead on the road of innovation over the years.

