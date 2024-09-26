Xinhua Silk Road: Foreign students visit E. China's Zaozhuang City for cultural exchange activities

BEIJING, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A cultural exchange event was held recently in Zaozhuang City of east China's Shandong Province, aiming to showcase the region's natural beauty, rich cultural heritage as well as unique pomegranate culture and enhance foreign expats' understanding of Chinese culture.

The event attracted dozens of esteemed calligraphers from Zaozhuang and international students from various countries.

Photo shows that foreign students learned Chinese calligraphy from local calligraphers in Zaozhuang City of east China's Shandong Province. (Provided by Hong Xiaodong)

Participants visited the World Crown Liuyuan Eco Cultural Tourism Zone, Zhangzhuang Village, Riyue Mountain Villa, and the Nostalgia Cultural Museum in the city.

Following the tour, participants engaged in in-depth cultural exchanges and creative activities. Calligraphers showcased the unique charm of Chinese calligraphy and painting, guiding their international peers in learning and artistic creation.

International students expressed their admiration, stating that the depth of Chinese calligraphy and the allure of Zaozhuang's pomegranate culture left a profound impact on them.

They pledged to further explore and understand Chinese culture in their studies and daily lives, vowing to share Zaozhuang's pomegranate heritage and traditional culture with the wider world.

