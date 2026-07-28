Xinhua Silk Road: Forum on international communication being held in SW China's Yunnan

BEIJING, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --The 5th Yunnan International Communication Forum kicked off on Thursday in Xishuangbanna Dai Autonomous Prefecture of southwest China's Yunnan Province, gathering experts, media practitioners and representatives of relevant institutions from home and abroad to explore new mechanisms and pathways for international communication.

Attendees at the forum are engaging in in-depth exchanges on a wide range of international communication topics, including world heritage protection, and regional and country-specific studies. They noted that Yunnan's well-recognized achievements in Asian elephant conservation have offered a vivid example of China's efforts to advance ecological civilization and promote harmonious coexistence between humanity and nature.

Since its launch in 2022, the forum has built itself into an influential international communication platform using the beloved Asian elephant as a bond, and has evolved into an important window for sharing China's stories, presenting Yunnan's development, and facilitating exchanges and mutual learning among civilizations.

During this year's event, a report from the Xinhua Institute, a think tank affiliated with Xinhua News Agency, titled "Living in Harmony with Nature: The Ecological Civilization Behind China's Wild Elephant Sanctuary" has been released. The report offers an in-depth analysis of the Chinese practice of wild elephant protection, and summarizes experiences and inspirations for pursuing modernization featuring harmonious coexistence between humanity and nature.

A launch ceremony for the global release of a documentary film on Asian elephants has also been held on the sidelines of the forum, to further amplify the international communication appeal of the "Asian elephant IP."

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/351486.html

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road