Xinhua Silk Road: Gourd pyrography in E. China's Zaozhuang gains popularity amid rising favor for traditional culture

BEIJING, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alongside the rising enthusiasm for traditional Chinese culture, gourd pyrography in Zaozhuang City of east China's Shandong Province is catching more and more attention from people from near and far.

As a typical intangible culture heritage in China, gourd pyrography is originated from the Han Dynasty (202 BC-AD 220) and prospered in Qing Dynasty (1644-1911), characterized by its vivid and stereopsis in vision perception.

At the local studio of Wang Chao, an intangible culture heritage inheritor in Zaozhuang, bottle gourds of varied shapes and sizes are orderly placed and Wang burns lifelike characters, plants, animals, and insects on them with soldering iron as his pen and fire as ink.

Generally, the unique pattern making method of gourd pyrography makes these artworks not replicable and adds to their extra attractiveness to their lovers. Before the pattern burning, artists usually need to bear in mind the whole patterns and complete in one time without hesitation, which requires not only experiences and skills, but also a combination of Chinese painting techniques such as sketching, pointing, dyeing, erasing, and outline drawing to present rich color tunes.

Being special in terms of presentation of both the ethnic style of Chinese painting and the realistic effect of western paintings, gourd pyrography in Zaozhuang of Shandong Province has become a new choice for people to express their personalities nowadays.

See the original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/336507.html

