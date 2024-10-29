Xinhua Silk Road: International students share engineering study experience in China's Shanghai Jiao Tong University

BEIJING, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Shanghai Jiao Tong University (SJTU), as the host of the recently held 10th joint meeting of Sino-foreign cooperative education, showcased its achievements in international cooperation and exchanges to more than 400 representatives from 205 Sino-foreign cooperative education institutions and projects across China, providing reference for high quality development of educational cooperation between China and the rest of the world.

Every year, SJTU located in east China's Shanghai Municipality attracts many international students. They travel thousands of miles to China, conduct scientific research, and learn technologies in the campuses of SJTU. The learning experiences have not only enhanced their knowledge and abilities, but also boosted the friendship and exchanges in the fields of culture and technology among countries.

Bangladeshi student Niladri Saha is committed to research on solar energy and renewable energy. He said as an international student of SJTU, he gets the best of technologies, the support from national laboratories, and a lot of facilities, which might have not been possible in any other countries.

Soo Wei Jie, SJTU's international student from Malaysia, said the study experience has strengthened his knowledge, engineering skills, and the way he solves problems.

Meanwhile, "I believed what I have learned in China can be used to develop the mutual relationship between China and Bangladesh," said Niladri Saha.

Malaysian student Choo Lee Wen shared a similar view, saying that she will learn from China as the country is progressing very fast and she hopes her motherland can develop as well as China does.

While studying at SJTU, international students can also enjoy premium business opportunities in the Grand neoBay, a rising sci-tech innovation park adjacent to the university's Minhang campus.

Having established several technological start-ups in the park with his students, SJTU's tenured associate professor Shane Johnson said "it's a great place to incubate businesses, encourage them to go a little further, and see what they can bring to the market."

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/342807.html

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road