Xinhua Silk Road: Int'l Chinese Language Day celebrated in Zaozhuang Vocational College of Science and Technology

BEIJING, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- An event celebrating International Chinese Language Day was held in Zaozhuang Vocational College of Science and Technology in east China's Shandong Province in a bid to promote excellent traditional Chinese culture and build a bridge for cultural exchange and Chinese learning between Chinese and overseas students.

With the theme of "Chinese: Sparking Colorful Dreams", the event integrated intangible cultural heritage displays, traditional handicraft experience, stage performances and Chinese language interaction.

"This is the first time I have written Chinese calligraphy, made window paper-cuts and sung traditional Chinese opera. I never knew that Chinese is not only pleasant to listen to, but also contains so many beautiful details," said Seyhan, a student from Türkiye.

The event attracted enthusiastic participation of overseas students from Russia, Türkiye, Tajikistan and other countries, who experienced the profound heritage of Chinese culture through immersive Chinese language practice, and felt the unique charm of the Chinese language and traditional culture.

The activity adopted the mode of "one main line + multiple locations + cyclic performances", deeply integrating garden check-in, interactive experience, stage performances and Chinese language learning. It allowed overseas students to delve into the charm of traditional Chinese culture through immersive participation and narrow the distance from Chinese language and traditional Chinese culture through communication.

At the event, there were several experiencing areas for overseas students to discover the charm of the traditional Chinese culture, including Chinese calligraphy, intangible culture heritage handicraft, paper-cutting art, traditional mortise-and-tenon joint assembly, and Liuqin Opera.

Surrounded by a warm and passionate atmosphere, the event provided a platform for students from home and abroad to jointly explore the beauty of Chinese culture, deepen friendship and communication, and further ignite overseas students' enthusiasm for Chinese language learning.

At the closing ceremony, the excellent experience works made by overseas students were showcased. Representatives of overseas students, though their Chinese was not yet fluent, shared their experiences and expressed their love for learning Chinese and their fondness for the Chinese culture.

With the Chinese language as the bridge and the Chinese culture as the soul, this event enabled excellent traditional Chinese culture to take root and pass on in the campus, further deepening overseas students' understanding and love for traditional Chinese culture, fully showcasing the college's spirit of openness, inclusiveness and cultural inheritance.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/350290.html

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road