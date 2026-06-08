Xinhua Silk Road: Longkou-based apple cider vinegar producer shares experiences with overseas visitors

BEIJING, June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A group of 25 government officials and technical experts from developing countries recently visited China's leading apple cider vinegar producer Lvjie Co., Ltd. in Longkou, east China's Shandong Province, to explore its fermentation technology and the experience of modern agricultural industrialization.

The event is part of a training program on the application of biological technologies in food industry under China's Global Development Initiative. The program was commissioned by the Ministry of Commerce and organized by China National Research Institute of Food and Fermentation Industries Co., Ltd.

The participants of the program came from the Belt and Road partner countries and other developing countries, with the aim of learning advanced experiences in biotechnology, food processing and agricultural products quality and safety.

As a leading enterprise in China's fermented apple cider vinegar industry, Lvjie was chosen as the sole demonstration site for deep processing of apple cider vinegar during the training program. It holds five domestically leading core technologies and occupies over 70 percent of the domestic market. It participated in formulating the national standard for drinking vinegar and industrial standard for edible compound enzymes.

The trainees visited Lvjie's provincial-level technology center, Yantai's apple cider vinegar engineering and technology center and intelligent production workshops, during which the company's technical experts explained and demonstrated the process of production.

The trainees expressed great interest in the company's development model of "technology+agriculture+ecology", and engaged in discussions with Lvjie's experts on topics such as microbial strain breeding, comprehensive utilization of by-products, and the internationalization of industry standards. They also tasted the apple cider vinegar products and were impressed by the refreshing taste and consistent quality.

Officials from relevant department of Longkou said that Lvjie is a benchmark enterprise in the city's efforts to advance rural revitalization strategy and promote the value-added transformation of local agricultural products.

Looking forward, the city will continue supporting leading enterprises such as Lvjie to play a bigger role in exporting technical standards and international production capacity cooperation.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/350916.html

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road