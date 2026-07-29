Xinhua Silk Road: Lotus-themed tourism season commences in Tengzhou, east China

BEIJING, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tengzhou, a locality where springs abound in east China's Shandong Province, saw its 23rd Weishan Lake red lotus wetland cultural tourism season, also its 40th lotus exhibition, kick off on July 26 to attract lovers of county-level tourism.

Crafting one of the optimal destinations for county tourism across China represented what Tengzhou did in recent years to reshape its development strengths in cultural tourism sector, noted Wang Guangbu, Party Chief of Tengzhou.

While leveraging its rich natural, cultural and historical resources, Tengzhou has profoundly fostered all-for-one tourism and sharpened its public cultural tourism brand that highlights its identity as a "land of goodness" and its deep cultural bond with ancient Chinese philosopher Mozi, said Wang.

In the county-level city, visitors can always savor local cuisines, bask in the charm of local mountains and waters, and draw insightful inspirations from the ancient Chinese civilization.

For instance, tourists from near and far may find it captivating to catch a glimpse of the vast wild lotus fields in Weishan Lake red lotus wetland scenic area and to wander through local countryside to enjoy tranquility.

Talking "face to face" with Mozi in his memorial hall in Tengzhou, travelers can also opt for inheriting the spirit of his scientific endeavors and immerse themselves in the joys of whole-area study tours there.

During the event's opening ceremony, recommendations by cultural tourism influencers, the release of a promotional video and partnership agreements signed between two cultural tourism groups from Tengzhou and Hubei Province added to the bustling vibe of the tourism season.

Setting 12 sub-events, the 23rd China (Tengzhou) Weishan Lake red lotus wetland cultural tourism season brought together 80-plus lotus exhibitors from home and abroad to present more than 10,000 pots of pretty lotus flowers of over 800 varieties.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/351515.html

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road