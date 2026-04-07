Xinhua Silk Road: Mojiang in Yunnan extends global invitation to twin-themed festival for May Day holiday

BEIJING, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mojiang Hani Autonomous County, in southwest China's Yunnan Province has extended a global invitation for travelers to join its unique twin-themed celebration during the upcoming May Day holiday.

A press conference for the 20th Mojiang international twins festival along the Tropic of Cancer was held on March 25 in Kunming, announcing that the event will take place from May 1 to 5 in Mojiang, Pu'er City.

Photo shows the press conference for the 20th Mojiang international twins festival along the Tropic of Cancer held on March 25 in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province.

As China's only Hani autonomous county, Mojiang is known as the "Home of Twins". Data show that the county is home to more than 1,200 pairs of twins, with a twin birth rate of 8.7 per thousand, over four times the global average. This distinctive phenomenon has become a defining cultural symbol of the county.

Since its launch in 2005, the festival has grown into an internationally recognized cultural event, attracting more than 18,000 pairs of twins from over 40 countries and regions, and drawing over 4.4 million visits in total. It has generated nearly 2.4 billion yuan in tourism revenue and earned multiple honors, including recognition as one of the most internationally influential ethnic festivals.

In recent years, Mojiang has further enriched its cultural tourism offerings by developing signature experiences such as the "Yunnan twin show" and "Yunnan village barbecue", forming a diversified tourism model that integrates performances, cuisine and rural leisure activities.

This year's festival will feature a series of events including twin parades, ethnic carnivals, music and dance activities, and local food experiences. Visitors can enjoy traditional Hani festivities as well as distinctive banquets showcasing regional flavors.

Local officials said the 20th anniversary of the festival will serve as an opportunity to further enhance the "twin culture" brand, promote cultural and tourism integration, and support Mojiang's development as a unique destination for cultural tourism and green industries.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/350034.html

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road