Xinhua Silk Road: NW. China's Shaanxi promotes high-quality development through industrial revitalization

BEIJING, Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The production of solar cells, integrated circuit wafers and new energy vehicles (NEVs) in northwest China Shaanxi Province grew 56.5 percent, 30.8 percent, and 11.5 percent year on year respectively in the first 10 months, showed data released by Shaanxi provincial bureau of statistics on Wednesday.

The increasing output of these products representing new quality productive forces reflects the rise of new industries in Shaanxi, which is revitalizing industries to promote high-quality development.

The province is dedicated to fostering innovation clusters in sectors such as silicon-based solar photovoltaics, third-generation semiconductors, and spatial-temporal information. In the first half of this year, the total output value of 34 key industrial chains in Shaanxi reached 1.06 trillion yuan, accounting for 75.9 percent of the total value of industrial products produced by industrial enterprises with main business revenue of 20 million yuan and above, said Yang Wumin, deputy director of Shaanxi Provincial Development and Reform Commission.

A modern industrial system is taking shape at a faster pace here. The province's leading industries are undergoing upgrading. Its energy and chemical industry is heading towards high-end, diversified, and low-carbon development.

Emerging industries are also thriving. The scale of the province's semiconductor sector takes a national lead, and its NEVs production has maintained an impressive average annual growth rate of 160 percent in the past three years.

Meanwhile, Shaanxi is moving faster to incubate future industries. For instance, as home to 300-plus photon industry-related enterprises, the province has formed industrial clusters in photon manufacturing, photon information, and photon sensing.

With over 110 universities and more than 1,800 research institutions, Shaanxi devotes itself to crafting an ecosystem for technological innovation.

In March 2021, the province launched the Qinchuangyuan innovation-driven platform. Based on the platform, it saw the number of high-tech enterprises and technology-specialized SMEs increase 1.9 times and 1.6 times respectively, with the added value of high-tech manufacturing growing at an average annual rate of 12 percent.

Since Xi'an, Shaanxi's capital, was approved to build a comprehensive national science center and a sci-tech innovation center at the end of 2022, an innovation ecosystem featuring "basic research - technological breakthroughs - industrialization of achievements - technology and finance - talent pool" has been further optimized. In 2023, the technology contract turnover in Xi'an exceeded 380 billion yuan.

