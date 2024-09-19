Xinhua Silk Road: Overseas media professionals immerse themselves in NW. China's Yulin culture

BEIJING, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- An overseas media team consisting of 10-odd chief editors and journalists from countries such as Kazakhstan, Sri Lanka, Spain, and Romania immersed themselves in Yulin culture during their visit to Yulin City in northwest China's Shaanxi Province from September 12 to 14.

The media professionals visited Northern Shaanxi Folk Song Museum, the largest cultural and industrial development center for northern Shaanxi folk songs in China. Through six specialized exhibition areas, they gained a comprehensive understanding of the history and current development of folk songs in northern Shaanxi. Distinctive live performances and 5D cinema offered the media team an immersive experience of the charming northern Shaanxi folk songs.

Through music, culture can be passed down from generation to generation, said Serik Korzhumbayev, editor-in-chief of Delovoy Kazakhstan, adding that he felt the spirit of people in northern Shaanxi and the regional culture through the singers' voice and beautiful melody.

At the intangible cultural heritage exhibition hall in Yulin's Yuyang District, overseas media friends learned paper-cutting. Isaura Diez Millan, chief correspondent of Latin American News Agency in China, said the exhibition hall is interesting. It helps visitors have a deeper understanding of Yulin's intangible cultural heritage and promote mutual understanding and respect among different civilizations.

The team also visited Shimao Museum in Shenmu City under the jurisdiction of Yulin. The museum is dedicated to the culture of Shimao, which is an archaeological site with a stone-built city dating back approximately 4,000 years.

A large number of artifacts unearthed at the Shimao site and those from the same period, including jade, stoneware, pottery, bone tools, stone carvings and colorful murals, were displayed in the museum, enchanting the overseas media practitioners.

Marveled at the Shimao civilization, Yasiru Bandara Ranaraja, founder and director of Belt & Road Initiative Sri Lanka, said the exhibits were a testament to the existence of a highly prosperous group of people about 4,000 years ago, who not only mastered advanced farming and hunting techniques, but also had profound cultural and religious heritage. The excavation and protection of Shimao relics have set an good example, ensuring the pass-down of the precious cultural heritage and having a profound impact on China and even the whole world.

