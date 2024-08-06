Xinhua Silk Road: Paper-cutting helps boost rural vitalization in east China

BEIJING, Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Paper-cutting, a delicate art representative of China, has become a typical driver for rural vitalization in Shizhong District of Zaozhuang City in east China's Shandong Province amid the increasing lovers of traditional Chinese culture.

For years, the district delved into intangible cultural heritage (ICH) protection and inheritance to pool resources to grow the ICH-based economy for local rural areas.

Taking the paper-cut of Diao's family as an example, Shizhong District facilitated related business-starting, cultivated lead enterprises and organized local businesses to participate in various exhibitions and marketing activities to expand the local paper-cutting industry.

Through more paper-cutting-themed cultural activities in local schools, scenic zones, communities and villages, the district improved the influences of paper-cutting and crafted a unique regional cultural brand that brought lots of economic benefits to local villagers.

Apart from paper-cutting, walnut carving, sugar painting, dough figurine, gourd pyrography, and straw weaving thrive in Shizhong District where there are altogether 149 ICH programs and 83 ICH inheritors.

In the future, the district planned to better leverage the local ICH resources to integrate related industry development with rural vitalization to bring more business-starting and employment chances for local farmers.

See the original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/341457.html

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road