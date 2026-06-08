Xinhua Silk Road: Posidonia China Night provides high-level platform for int'l maritime exchange, cooperation

BEIJING, June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Posidonia China Night, held in Athens during the Posidonia 2026, one of the world's leading maritime exhibitions, brought together maritime industry stakeholders from China and Greece, creating a high-level platform for international exchanges and cooperation in maritime-related affairs.

More than 200 representatives from government agencies, businesses, shipping companies, financial institutions and media organizations from China and Greece attended the event, engaging in discussions on shipbuilding, port operations, maritime finance and industrial and supply chain cooperation.

Posidonia China Night, a sideline event of the Posidonia 2026, was jointly organized by the Embassy of China in Greece, China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC) and China Economic Information Service, with the Athens branch of Bank of China (Europe) S.A. serving as a partner.

Featuring keynote speeches, report releases, networking activities and business meetings, the event provided a high-level platform for face-to-face exchanges between Chinese exhibitors and Greek shipping, financial and maritime service institutions.

Participants said the event will continue to promote cooperation and contribute to the sustainable development of the global maritime industry.

During the event, a report titled "Navigating the Deep Blue with Intelligence, Ushering in a Green Future: Report on the Green and Intelligent Development of China's Shipbuilding Industry" was jointly released by Shanghai Headquarters of China Economic Information Service, China Shipbuilding Economic Research Center and Xinhua News Agency's Europe Regional Bureau.

The report highlights achievements of China's shipbuilding industry in accelerating its green and intelligent transition. While acknowledging existing challenges, it emphasizes that green and intelligent development will act as the twin engines of high-quality growth for China's shipbuilding industry, facilitating the sector's deeper integration into the global maritime value chain.

Industry experts said the report provides the global maritime community with a comprehensive view of the achievements across China's shipbuilding value chain, highlighting the country's progress in green and intelligent transformation.

They noted that the report will help international shipowners and maritime institutions better understand China's shipbuilding industry and contribute Chinese solutions to the green and low-carbon transformation of the global maritime sector.

Several milestone ceremonies were also held during the event, including the launch of the CSSC Greece Representative Office, the unveiling of the "Athens Moment" initiative under the CSSC Global Service (CSGS) brand, and the inauguration of the Bank of China (Europe) Shipping Finance Center.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/350908.html

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road