Xinhua Silk Road: Strawberry planting boosts rural revitalization in E. China's Shandong

News provided by

Xinhua Silk Road

29 Nov, 2023, 14:52 CST

BEIJING, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mengzhuang Town, located in Shizhong District of Zaozhuang City, east China's Shandong Province, has seen its strawberries in greenhouses getting matured recently, attracting many tourists.

Relying on the advantages in natural resources and location, Mengzhuang Town has encouraged its villagers to plant strawberries by adopting a business model of "cooperative + planting base + farmers", creating strawberry planting bases integrating rural tourism, sightseeing and picking.

With the improvement of production and quality, Mengzhuang Town has also extended the strawberry industry chain and developed strawberry deep processing through freeze-drying process, improving the added value of its strawberries.

In recent years, Mengzhuang Town has transferred more than 1,200 mu (around 80 hectares) of land to develop the strawberry planting industry, and established 26 cooperatives and farms. So far, the strawberry planting technology association of Shizhong District, which was established in 2019, has attracted 201 members.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/337410.html

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road

Also from this source

Xinhua Silk Road: E. China's Weihai sees 14,000 tonnes of apples export in Jan.-Oct.

The export of agricultural products in Weihai City, east China's Shandong Province, amounted to 12.27 billion yuan in the first ten months of this...

Xinhua Silk Road: E. China's Tengzhou to create new cultural landmarks with its museum complex

An promotion event hosted by the People's Government of Shandong Province was recently held in Beijing. During the event, the profound historical...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Agriculture

Image1

Travel

Image1

Travel

News Releases in Similar Topics