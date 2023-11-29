Xinhua Silk Road: Strawberry planting boosts rural revitalization in E. China's Shandong

BEIJING, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mengzhuang Town, located in Shizhong District of Zaozhuang City, east China's Shandong Province, has seen its strawberries in greenhouses getting matured recently, attracting many tourists.

Relying on the advantages in natural resources and location, Mengzhuang Town has encouraged its villagers to plant strawberries by adopting a business model of "cooperative + planting base + farmers", creating strawberry planting bases integrating rural tourism, sightseeing and picking.

With the improvement of production and quality, Mengzhuang Town has also extended the strawberry industry chain and developed strawberry deep processing through freeze-drying process, improving the added value of its strawberries.

In recent years, Mengzhuang Town has transferred more than 1,200 mu (around 80 hectares) of land to develop the strawberry planting industry, and established 26 cooperatives and farms. So far, the strawberry planting technology association of Shizhong District, which was established in 2019, has attracted 201 members.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/337410.html

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road