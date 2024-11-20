Xinhua Silk Road: Wendeng huabobo, intangible cultural heritage fuels e-commerce growth and embraces digital transformation

BEIJING, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wendeng District, located in Weihai City, east China's Shandong Province, has been recognized by the provincial department of commerce as an e-commerce industrial zone of Wendeng huabobo, showing its success in leveraging the local intangible cultural heritage to drive economic development.

Wendeng huabobo, a type of flower-shaped steamed bun, is deeply rooted in Shandong's cultural traditions.

In recent years, Wendeng has implemented targeted measures to modernize the traditional craft and boost brand visibility. As a result, this unique heritage product has gained significant traction in the digital marketplace.

With widespread exposure on Chinese short-video platform Douyin, Wendeng huabobo has captured national attention and won several accolades, including the Gold Medal at the 2023 China Brands and Trademarks Exposition.

The district has also invested in developing its huabobo industry ecosystem by establishing an industrial association, an incubator park, and a cultural innovation base, aiming to integrate resources across the supply chain from raw material cultivation to product sales.

Currently, Wendeng is home to 33 huabobo production enterprises and 131 huabobo small workshops, offering a variety of products tailored for birthdays, table displays, and other occasions.

E-commerce has become a key driver for the industry, with some products gaining 10,000 orders in single live-streaming sales. The total output value of Wendeng huabobo has reached 400 million yuan.

Looking ahead, Wendeng plans to further enhance its e-commerce capabilities by raising product quality standards, strengthening food safety supervision, and utilizing both traditional and digital media. Offline activities such as festivals and trade shows will also be organized to expand the market reach of Wendeng huabobo.

