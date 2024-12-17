Xinhua Silk Road: Why is Pien Tze Huang selected as one of China's brands favored by foreigners in 2024

BEIJING, Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zhangzhou Pien Tze Huang Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (Pien Tze Huang), a time-honored Chinese enterprise mainly engaging in pharmaceutical manufacturing, was selected as one of China's brands favored by foreigners in 2024 at the 2024 China Brand Day gala held in Shanghai in May this year. Why was Pien Tze Huang chosen?

Pien Tze Huang has been adhering to the spirit of craftsmanship and cultivating traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) culture in recent years, developing from a time-honored brand into a national brand.

The company's exclusive and advantageous product Pien Tze Huang has a history of nearly 500 years of inheritance, and its traditional production techniques have been listed as a national intangible cultural heritage. Pien Tze Huang has been rated as a famous branded TCM product.

The company attaches great importance to product quality management and has established an internal control system for the entire production process, achieving effective quality control from raw materials, intermediate products to finished products.

It has gradually established a sound system of technological innovation, and co-built research and development platforms with many universities and research institutions, interpreting Chinese patent medicines such as Pien Tze Huang with modern science while promoting the modernization of TCM.

Pien Tze Huang has been exported to Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Canada and other countries and regions, standing at the forefront of single variety export of China's traditional Chinese patent medicines for many consecutive years.

Since the Belt and Road Initiative was proposed, the company has further promoted its products to enter the international market, continuously deepened international exchanges and cooperation in TCM, actively engaged in philanthropy, etc., telling TCM stories in international languages, and promoting TCM culture to the world.

The company will further deepen international scientific and technological exchanges and cooperation in TCM, allowing the Pien Tze Huang brand to shine with new opportunities in the new era and creating a broader space for the globalization of TCM, said a representative of the company.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/343606.html

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road