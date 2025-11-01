Xinhua Silk Road: Ziyuan County exhibits diverse agricultural products at international expo in Shenzhen

BEIJING, Nov. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ziyuan County in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region has made its third appearance at the World Food and Agricultural Expo (Shenzhen) 2025, showcasing its diverse agricultural products and continuous efforts in building agricultural product brands.

As an "old friend" of the Expo, Ziyuan County has brought a more diverse matrix of agricultural products this year.

The three major categories exhibited include: agricultural products that are used as medicines in traditional Chinese medicine therapy, such as lily powder, kudzu root powder and Luo Han Guo; highland organic vegetables such as cherry tomatoes, taros and bamboo shoots; and high-quality livestock and poultry products such as black pork and selenium-enriched eggs.

New progress has also been made in the extension of the industrial chain based on the county's precise grasp of the consumption trends and regional characteristics. A series of processed food products, such as shumai, has been launched. Ziyuan's "Wupaiyou Tea", a food of local ethnic minorities that has been recognized as an intangible cultural heritage by the autonomous region, has also been brought to the forefront.

Lei Zeguang, co-director of the Supply and Marketing Cooperative of Ziyuan County, introduced that after participating in the exhibition for three consecutive years, the exhibition area of Ziyuan County has been more professionally arranged. This year, a special tasting area has been set up for the audience to try the flavors of the products on the spot. "Through the previous two experiences, we have a better understanding of how to precisely showcase the product features", he added.

During the exhibition, representatives from Ziyuan County were also invited to participate in the forum "Practical Paths for the Integration of the Tertiary Industry in Counties", sharing their three years of exhibition experience and market insights, and exploring new paths for the industrialization of characteristic agricultural products together with representatives from all over the country.

The three appearances at the Food Expo mark that the agricultural product brands of Ziyuan County have achieved a leap from "showcasing products" to "building brands", and from "expanding markets" to "leading demands". Relying on the ecological advantage of Ziyuan County, the industrial development of the county is entering a new stage of high-quality development that is consumer demand-oriented and brand value-centered.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/348133.html

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road