Xinjiang Kashgar distribution grid achieves "minute-level self-healing" for the first time

KASHGAR, China, Dec. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 23, the State Grid Kashgar Power Supply Company successfully implemented the operation of accurate isolation of fault areas and rapid restoration of power supply in non-fault areas on the 10kV Zao Line and Zazhen Line, marking a major breakthrough in the fault handling of the Kashgar power grid and achieving "minute-level self-healing" for the first time.

In the past, when the 10 kV distribution line failed, the emergency repair personnel needed to patrol the site, judge the fault location, and then manually operate to restore the power supply in the non-fault area. The whole process took a long time. The construction and commissioning of the self-healing line has greatly shortened the time of fault search and isolation through network topological analysis, from "hourly level" to "minute level", effectively reducing the power outage perception of users in non-fault sections. Since the beginning of this year, the State Grid Kashgar Power Supply Company has closely focused on the practical construction of distribution network automation, so as to achieve the goal of "non-stop power, less power failure, and fast power recovery" for users, and continued to promote the automation construction of the distribution network. A total of 3,200 "three remote" terminal access and debugging have been completed, achieving a terminal access rate of 98.28%, and the online rate has been steadily increased to 95.8%. Combined with the maintenance plan, mode adjustment, accident remote control disposal operation 825 times, and the remote control success rate is 90.68%.

In the next step, the State Grid Kashgar Power Supply Company will summarize the experience of the construction of feeder automation, steadily improve the effective coverage of feeder automation, and make every effort to promote the construction of power distribution automation, aiming to comprehensively improve the intelligence level of the Kashgar distribution grid and provide more reliable and efficient power services for local residents.

SOURCE State Grid Kashgar Power Supply Company