Xinjiang Turpan: Electric Power Facilitates "Winter Blanket" for 630,000 Mu of Vineyards

TURPAN, China, Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As temperatures gradually decline, the 630,000 mu of vineyards in Turpan city enter their dormancy period. On November 25th, employees from the State Grid Turpan Power Supply Company visited Shanli De Liran Agricultural Machinery Co., Ltd. in Turpan to help inspect and mitigate any potential electrical hazards, thereby ensuring a reliable power supply for the mechanization of grape production.

Shanli De Liran Agricultural Machinery Co., Ltd., a company specializing in the research and manufacturing of mechanized grape production equipment, has significantly enhanced the models, structures, and efficiency of vine burying machines in recent years. These advancements have considerably boosted the productivity of mechanized grape cultivation. By 2024, the total area planted with grapes in the city surpassed 630,000 mu, with mechanized vine burying covering over 350,000 mu. This modernization has saved growers more than 65 million yuan in production costs. Currently, the city has 1,566 sets of various vine burying machines, which have rapidly propelled the progress of grape cultivation mechanization.

To meet the city's modern grape cultivation requirements, State Grid Turpan Power Supply Company has organized personnel to perform onsite inspections of the enterprise's electrical lines and equipment operations, and to provide guidance on safe electricity usage. Furthermore, the company has intensified efforts to upgrade and transform the rural power distribution networks. Since 2024, it has built and renovated 554 kilometers of rural distribution lines rated at 10 kV and below, replaced 382 distribution transformers at 10 kV with a total capacity of 136 MVA, and has invested 358.66 million yuan. These initiatives have transformed the electrical services for 28,271 households, thus providing robust electrical support for the modern development of Turpan's grape industry.

SOURCE State Grid Turpan Power Supply Company