Xinjiang Turpan: 'Immediate Action' Initiative Enhances the High-Quality Development of the Cultural and Tourism Industry

TURPAN, China, Nov. 26, 2024 On November 24th, members of the 'Immediate Action' volunteer service team from the State Grid Turpan Power Supply Company visited the Turpan Train Station to perform an electrical safety inspection. Their goal was to ensure the stable operation of the inaugural passenger train of the Fuxing high-speed train set, traveling from Korla to Hami, and to facilitate seamless travel on tourism routes between northern and southern Xinjiang.

In recent years, the cultural and tourism industry has become a cornerstone, contributing significantly to the livelihood and well-being of Turpan. The Turpan Power Supply Company remains dedicated to critical aspects of power supply services, adhering to the 'Immediate Action' service philosophy and innovating with the 'Five Speeds' working method. It has established an electric service 'appointment' mechanism, set up power service supervision posts, and deeply integrated volunteer service activities with network maintenance and customer installations. This comprehensive approach aims to fully meet the electricity demands of the cultural and tourism industry.

Currently, the State Grid Turpan Power Supply Company has opened green channels for 39 A-level scenic spots throughout the city, as well as for hotels, guesthouses, and night markets, incorporating them into the 'Immediate Action' service appointment system. Customers can make appointments via telephone, reducing administrative steps and quickly processing tasks such as service expansions, fault repairs, and other electrical services.

This year, the company has processed 29 appointment applications, achieving a 100% completion rate. It has participated in more than 900 power protection events, installed 121 kilometers of distribution lines, and installed or replaced 43 transformers. Through the 'Immediate Action' service initiative, the average time to resolve electrical faults in the Turpan power grid has been reduced by 23.57 minutes, an improvement of 19.52% compared to the previous year, while maintaining a 100% customer satisfaction rate for electrical services.

SOURCE State Grid Turpan Power Supply Company