XTEP Fortifies Southeast Asia Push With 6 New Stores In Malaysia

PR Summary

XTEP International, a leading global performance running brand, has opened six new stores in key Malaysian cities, advancing its aggressive Southeast Asia expansion strategy. The launch aligns with surging running demand and government support via Malaysia Aktif and a RM580 million sports budget. XTEP introduced its 360X 3.0 running shoes tailored for local conditions and will host the XTEP 10KM TIME TRIAL. The six stores mark only the start; XTEP plans significant further retail growth to build a full running ecosystem across Malaysia and Southeast Asia.

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, April 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- XTEP International Limited, a leading global performance running brand, today announced the opening of six new stores in key commercial hubs across Malaysia, marking a significant milestone in the brand's strategic expansion across Southeast Asia. The move underscores XTEP's long-term confidence in Malaysia's dynamic running market and confirms plans to grow its retail network well beyond six locations in the country.

Photos of the newly opened Xtep store in Malaysia

Malaysia has emerged as a high-priority market for XTEP, fueled by explosive growth in running participation and strong government support for sports development. The 2025 Kuala Lumpur Standard Chartered Marathon drew a record 42,000 participants, while local race series HSNKL has expanded from 9,000 debut runners to 15,000 today. Supported by the national Malaysia Aktif initiative and a RM580 million allocation for sports development in the 2026 budget, Malaysia offers powerful tailwinds for performance running innovation and community building.

The six new stores are strategically located in Kuala Lumpur, Penang, Johor Bahru, Kuantan, and Shah Alam, serving as core destinations for running enthusiasts. Designed under XTEP's Retail + Community model, these spaces go beyond traditional retail to function as immersive running centers where athletes can test performance footwear, connect with local running clubs, join group training sessions, and engage with product experts.

To address the unique terrain, climate and training needs of Malaysian runners, XTEP has introduced its 360X 3.0 performance running series with the store openings. Engineered for daily training and competitive racing, the collection delivers optimized cushioning, stability and durability, reflecting XTEP's commitment to athlete-driven, localized innovation.

Complementing its retail expansion, XTEP will host the XTEP 10KM TIME TRIAL in Kuala Lumpur. With 1,500 available slots attracting nearly 10,000 registrations, the event highlights strong demand for professional, organized running competition. XTEP will provide participants with premium performance gear to support athletes in pursuing personal bests.

"Malaysia is a cornerstone of XTEP's global strategy and our gateway to Southeast Asia," said a spokesperson for XTEP International. "These six new stores are just the start. We are committed to scaling our retail footprint, building a comprehensive running ecosystem, and becoming the leading performance running brand in the region. XTEP is dedicated to empowering runners through innovative product, professional events and authentic community engagement."

With an expanding retail network, athlete-centric product design and community-focused events, XTEP is positioned to capture significant growth in Southeast Asia's rapidly expanding sports market. As the brand continues its global momentum, Malaysian runners will gain enhanced access to world-class performance running products and experiences.

SOURCE Xtep