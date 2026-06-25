XTransfer and OCBC Win Regional Best Payments and Collections Solution

Honoured at The Asset Triple A Treasurise Awards 2026 for the second consecutive year

HONG KONG, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- XTransfer, the World's Leading B2B Cross-Border Trade Payment Platform, today announced that, together with OCBC, it has been awarded "Best Payments and Collections Solution, Regional" at The Asset Triple A Treasurise Awards 2026 for the second consecutive year. The award recognises the two organisations' continued innovation and close collaboration in delivering efficient, secure, and convenient cross-border payment and collection solutions that empower SMEs engaged in international trade.

Representatives from XTransfer and OCBC received the honour at the award ceremony.

Founded in Singapore, OCBC Group is the second-largest financial services group in Southeast Asia. Building on a long-term partnership, OCBC's China team continues to coordinate resources across the OCBC Group's key markets, Singapore, Hong Kong SAR, Malaysia and Indonesia, to support XTransfer's expanding cross-border business needs.

Through OCBC's capabilities in payments and collections, and technology-enabled solutions including API-based integration, XTransfer helps SMEs and their global buyers access more streamlined payment and collection experiences, improving settlement efficiency and supporting sustainable growth across Greater China and ASEAN.

Bill Deng, Founder and CEO of XTransfer, said, "We are honoured to receive this award again together with OCBC. This recognition affirms our shared commitment to continuous innovation and service excellence and reflects the tangible value our collaboration brings to SMEs worldwide. Moving forward, XTransfer will continue to deepen cooperation with OCBC to help more SMEs expand into global markets with secure, efficient, and convenient cross-border payment and collection services."

The Asset Triple A Treasurise Awards, organised by The Asset magazine, are widely recognised in the financial industry and celebrate outstanding achievements and best practices in corporate treasury management, trade finance, supply chain, and risk management across Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Europe, and North America.

SOURCE XTransfer