XTransfer Attends 2024 Dalian Summer Davos

The Only Chinese Payment Company in the Unicorn Community

HONG KONG, June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- XTransfer, the World's Leading & China's No.1 B2B Cross-Border Trade Payment Platform, is pleased to announce its participation in the "15th Annual Meeting of the New Champions" (Summer Davos) of the World Economic Forum, which will be held from June 25 to 27 in Dalian, Liaoning Province. The company will attend as a member of the Unicorn and Innovator communities and is the only Chinese payment company in attendance. After five years, Summer Davos returns to Dalian. Founder and CEO of XTransfer, Bill Deng, is excited and looks forward to fostering more collaborations with China and worldwide innovative enterprises.

Founder and CEO of XTransfer, Bill Deng attends 2024 Dalian Summer Davos

The theme of this year's meeting is "Next Frontiers for Growth", with six key themes including A New Global Economy, China and the World, Entrepreneurship in the Age of AI, New Frontiers for Industries, Investing in People and Connecting Climate, Nature and Energy. The event will gather over 1,500 high-level leaders from business, government, civil society and international organisations, as well as prominent entrepreneurs, innovators, academics and media.

The Dalian Davos Conference is an important international economic forum aimed at promoting global economic cooperation and innovative development. As a global leader in cross-border payment fintech, XTransfer has been invited to attend this grand event and share its expertise and experience in the field of financial technology.

Bill Deng, Founder and CEO of XTransfer, will be actively involved in various thematic meetings and dinners at the conference, engaging with global political, business, and financial leaders. As one of the guest speakers, Bill will discuss key issues from fraud prevention to anti-money laundering strategies. The panel will also discuss the regulatory hurdles faced by payment providers in different markets, aiming to enhance collaboration between the private and public sectors to support SMEs in cross-border e-commerce.

Bill added, "We are honoured to be invited to the Dalian Summer Davos. It is an excellent opportunity for us to exchange ideas with global business leaders and government representatives and jointly explore strategies to promote global trade development. At the same time, we look forward to meeting with leaders from various banks, financial institutions, and technology companies, and we hope to reach more collaboration to accelerate our global development."

XTransfer's participation in the World Economic Forum aligns with its mission to drive innovation and enhance financial inclusion for Micro & SMEs worldwide. XTransfer also supports Micro & SMEs with generative AI tools, fostering their competitiveness and growth, and reducing potential inequality.

About XTransfer

XTransfer, World's Leading & China's No.1 B2B Cross-Border Trade Payment Platform, is dedicated to providing SMEs with secure, compliant, fast, convenient and low-cost foreign trade payment & fund collection solutions, significantly reducing the cost of global expansion and enhancing global competitiveness. Founded in 2017, the company is headquartered in Shanghai and has branches in Hong Kong SAR, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, the United States, Canada, Japan, Australia, and Singapore. XTransfer has obtained local payment licenses in Hong Kong, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, and Australia. With more than 450,000 enterprise clients, XTransfer has become the industry No.1 in China.

By cooperating with well-known multinational banks and financial institutions, XTransfer has built a unified global multi-currency clearing network and built a data-based, automated, Internet-based and intelligent anti-money laundering risk control infrastructure centred on small and medium enterprises. XTransfer uses technology as a bridge to link large financial institutions and small and medium enterprises around the world, allowing SMEs to enjoy the same level of cross-border financial services as large multinational corporations.

XTransfer completed its Series D financing in September 2021 and achieved unicorn status. The Company possesses a diverse composition of international investors, including D1 Capital Partners LP, Telstra Ventures, China Merchants Venture, eWTP Capital, Yunqi Capital, Gaorong Capital, 01VC, MindWorks and Lavender Hill Capital Partners.

For more information: https://www.xtransfer.com/

SOURCE XTransfer